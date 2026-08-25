LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

In what will be the third week of the Saudi Pro League 2026, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr will lock horns at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam, Saudi Arabia on August 25, Tuesday.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know. (Image Credits: Al Nassr X)
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know. (Image Credits: Al Nassr X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 16:24 IST

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr prediction: In what will be the third week of the Saudi Pro League 2026, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr will lock horns at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam, Saudi Arabia on August 25, Tuesday. While Al-Nassr, who were boosted by Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence, have looked unstoppable thus far, Al-Ettifaq have been performing decently but not as dominant as the opposition. But is he expected to play for the second consecutive match?

You Might Be Interested In

Al Nassr had been outstanding in their two games played thus far. They beat Al Fateh by a 3-0 scoreline in the Saudi Pro League game and battered Al Diriyah 4-1 in the King’s Cup fixture, establishing themselves as early contenders for the title. Ronaldo, who had played in the fixture against Al Riyadh and netted a goal, with Al Nassr scoring three more to romp to a 4-0 victory. With the 41-year-old scoring the 977th goal of his career, he would be raring to go again. If not in the starting XI, the Portugal legend should certainly make an appearance off the bench.

On the other hand, Al-Ettifaq prevailed over Al-Jabalain in the King’s Cup before crushing Al-Riyadh 4-2 in the Saudi Pro League but lost to Al-Fateh by 0-1. Hence, they predictably face a stern test against Al-Nassr. But Al-Ettifaq are a very resilient side, evidenced by finishing seventh last season to qualifying for the the Gulf Club Champions League. They are also one of the only five sides to win their first two league games along with defending champions Al-Nassr, NEOM, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2026-27, Predicted Line-ups

Al-Ettifaq predicted XI: Turki Ba Al Jawsh, Radhi Al Otaibi, Jack Hendry, Abdullah Khateeb, Madallah Al Olayan, Alvaro Medran, Ondrej Duda, Yasir Shammari, Rayane Messi, Moussa Dembele, Khalid Al Ghannam.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Bento, Nawaf Bu Washl, Abdulelah Al Amri, Inigo Martinez, Salem Al Najdi, Kingsley Coman, Angelo, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.

Where to watch Al-Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Match?

The match in India begins at 11:30 PM. Fans in India can stream the match live on FanCode App and website alongside DAZN India. There is no live telecast of the fixture in India.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2026-27, Prediction

While Al-Ettifaq are a resilient side with some high potential players, Al-Nassr should still overpower them. Despite having players capable of throwing punches and unsettling Al-Nassr, the latter should overpower them.

Prediction: Al Nassr: 2 – 1 Al-Ettifaq

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know
Tags: al nassrAl-EttifaqSaudi Pro LeagueSaudi Pro League 2026-27

RELATED News

Imran Khan Health Update: Ramiz Raja Reveals Former Pakistan PM’s Eye Problem in Jail, Says ‘He’s in Isolation’ | WATCH Video

IND vs SL: After Asitha Fernando, ICC Sanctions Another Sri Lankan Player For Breaching Code Of Conduct | Details Inside

Roger Federer US Open 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Federer vs Andy Roddick Exhibition Match in India | Start Time, TV Channel

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Injury Update — Wicketkeeper Seen Wearing Shoulder Sling on Day 3, Will He Miss Remainder of Colombo Test?

49ers Owner Jed York Gets One-Day Jail Sentence After Ohio Prostitution Arrest | Leeds United Connection, Charges Explained

LATEST NEWS

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

Morari Bapu Asks Harvard to Preserve India’s Sacred Texts as Nine-Day Ram Katha Concludes

Delhi Sees Over 2,300 Swine Flu Cases As Influenza B and Covid Spread; Government Issues Health Advisory

‘Naukri Wali Mata’ Temple: Why Do Devotees Offer Resumes Instead Of Sweets? Know The Unique Belief Behind The Job-Giving Darbar

Watch: Karnataka Beggar Dies Alone, Leaves Behind Rs 8.40 Lakh In Savings

Urban Junggle Pest Control Reinforces Its Commitment to Safer and Healthier Living Spaces

Kriti Sanon Hits Back After Kangana Ranaut Takes Aim At Her Rakhi Ad; What Sparked The Feud: ‘Stop Telling Women…’

Morari Bapu’s Harvard Ram Katha Bridges Indian Classical Knowledge and Global Academia

OTT Releases This Week: 5 New Movies And Web Series To Watch This Weekend

Groweon Evolves CRM into a ‘System of Action’ with AION Agentic AI

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS