Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr prediction: In what will be the third week of the Saudi Pro League 2026, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr will lock horns at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam, Saudi Arabia on August 25, Tuesday. While Al-Nassr, who were boosted by Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence, have looked unstoppable thus far, Al-Ettifaq have been performing decently but not as dominant as the opposition. But is he expected to play for the second consecutive match?

Al Nassr had been outstanding in their two games played thus far. They beat Al Fateh by a 3-0 scoreline in the Saudi Pro League game and battered Al Diriyah 4-1 in the King’s Cup fixture, establishing themselves as early contenders for the title. Ronaldo, who had played in the fixture against Al Riyadh and netted a goal, with Al Nassr scoring three more to romp to a 4-0 victory. With the 41-year-old scoring the 977th goal of his career, he would be raring to go again. If not in the starting XI, the Portugal legend should certainly make an appearance off the bench.

On the other hand, Al-Ettifaq prevailed over Al-Jabalain in the King’s Cup before crushing Al-Riyadh 4-2 in the Saudi Pro League but lost to Al-Fateh by 0-1. Hence, they predictably face a stern test against Al-Nassr. But Al-Ettifaq are a very resilient side, evidenced by finishing seventh last season to qualifying for the the Gulf Club Champions League. They are also one of the only five sides to win their first two league games along with defending champions Al-Nassr, NEOM, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2026-27, Predicted Line-ups

Al-Ettifaq predicted XI: Turki Ba Al Jawsh, Radhi Al Otaibi, Jack Hendry, Abdullah Khateeb, Madallah Al Olayan, Alvaro Medran, Ondrej Duda, Yasir Shammari, Rayane Messi, Moussa Dembele, Khalid Al Ghannam.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Bento, Nawaf Bu Washl, Abdulelah Al Amri, Inigo Martinez, Salem Al Najdi, Kingsley Coman, Angelo, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.

Where to watch Al-Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Match?

The match in India begins at 11:30 PM. Fans in India can stream the match live on FanCode App and website alongside DAZN India. There is no live telecast of the fixture in India.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2026-27, Prediction

While Al-Ettifaq are a resilient side with some high potential players, Al-Nassr should still overpower them. Despite having players capable of throwing punches and unsettling Al-Nassr, the latter should overpower them.

Prediction: Al Nassr: 2 – 1 Al-Ettifaq