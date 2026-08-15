Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Live in USA, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE And More? Saudi Pro League 2026-27

Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh LIVE Streaming: Al-Nassr will take on Al Fateh in Match 6 of the Roshn Saudi League 2026-27 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Saturday, August 15, 2026. The reigning champions will begin their title defence with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to be one of the major attractions. Al-Nassr finished last season with 86 points from 34 matches, recording 28 wins, two draws and four defeats, while Ronaldo led the team with 28 goals.

Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Match Details

Match: Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi, Match 6

Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Saudi, Match 6 Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST / 9:00 PM Saudi Arabia Time / 7:00 PM UK Time / 2:00 PM ET

11:30 PM IST / 9:00 PM Saudi Arabia Time / 7:00 PM UK Time / 2:00 PM ET Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

When And Where To Watch Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Live Streaming In India?

Football fans in India can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Roshn Saudi League fixture live on FanCode. The match will begin at 11:30 PM IST on Saturday, August 15.

When And Where To Watch Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Live Streaming In USA?

Viewers in the United States can watch the Saudi Pro League clash through the Fox Sports Network. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 15.

When And Where To Watch Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Live Streaming In UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh match on Recast Network. The fixture will begin at 7:00 PM UK Time on Saturday, August 15.

When And Where To Watch Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Live Streaming In Saudi Arabia?

Supporters in Saudi Arabia can watch the Roshn Saudi League match between Al-Nassr and Al Fateh on the Thmanyah Network. The match will begin at 9:00 PM Saudi Arabia Time on Saturday, August 15.