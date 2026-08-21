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Home > Sports News > Al Nassr vs Al-Riyadh SC Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

Al Nassr vs Al-Riyadh SC Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

With Al Nassr set to lock horns against Al Riyadh SC in their second Saudi Pro League 2026 match on August 21, Friday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, all eyes will be on whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the match.

Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know. (Image Credits: X)
Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 13:03 IST

With Al Nassr set to lock horns against Al-Riyadh SC in their second Saudi Pro League 2026 match on August 21, Friday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, all eyes will be on whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the match. The 41-year-old Portuguese footballer missed Al Nassr’s first match of Saudi Pro League and their inaugural clash of the King’s Cup 2026. Hence, it remains to be seen if Ronaldo features in the game.

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According to reports, Ronaldo is set to feature in Friday’s clash as the Portugal skipper has been named in the squad to face Al Riyadh at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. At the same time, a few reports have claimed he is battling an injury. Even without the veteran footballer, Al Nassr have been outstanding in their two games played thus far. They beat Al Fateh by a 3-0 scoreline in the Saudi Pro League game and battered Al Diriyah 4-1 in the King’s Cup fixture, establishing themselves as early contenders for the title. Should the 41-year-old return, it will only make them stronger. His presence also gives the side an extra attacking option alongside Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mane.

While Al-Riyadh defeated Al Zulfi comfortably in their King’s Cup encounter, they suffered a 2-4 defeat in the Saudi Pro League fixture to Al Ettifaq. To make matters worse, Rodrigo Abascal was issued a red card in that game. Hence, they would be eyeing a quick turnaround.

Al Nassr vs Al-Riyadh SC, Saudi Pro League 2026-27, Predicted Line-ups

Al-Riyadh predicted XI: Milan Borjan; Sultan Al Essa, Mohammed Al Khaibari, Rodrigo Abascal Barros, Sulaiman Hazazi; Victor Lekhal, Fahad Al Jayzani, Bernard Mensah; Teddy Okou, Leandro Antunes, Trezeguet.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Bento; Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Salem Al Najdi; Abdullah Al Khaibari; Kingsley Coman, Angelo, Joao Felix, Sadio Mane; Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al-Riyadh SC Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Match in India?

The match in India begins at 9:30 PM. Fans in India can stream the match live on FanCode App and website alongside DAZN India. There is no live telecast of the fixture.

Al Nassr vs Al-Riyadh SC, Saudi Pro League 2026-27, Prediction

Whether Ronaldo plays or not. Al Nassr is expected to emerge triumphant over Al-Riyadh in the clash. Not only are Al Nassr coming on the back of some good form, but also have enough firepower.

Prediction: Al Nassr: 3 – 1 Al-Riyadh SC

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Al Nassr vs Al-Riyadh SC Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know
Tags: al nassrAl Nassr vs Al RiyadhAl-Riyadh SCSaudi Pro LeagueSaudi Pro League 2026-27

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Al Nassr vs Al-Riyadh SC Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

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Al Nassr vs Al-Riyadh SC Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know
Al Nassr vs Al-Riyadh SC Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know
Al Nassr vs Al-Riyadh SC Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know
Al Nassr vs Al-Riyadh SC Saudi Pro League 2026-27: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

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