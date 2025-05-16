Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Ends In 1-1 Draw as Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Game Due To Illness

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Ends In 1-1 Draw as Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Game Due To Illness

Al Nassr drew 1-1 with Al Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo missed out due to illness. Otavio and Roger Martinez netted the goals.

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Ends In 1-1 Draw as Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Game Due To Illness


Al Nassr’s inconsistent run in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 continued on Friday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Taawoun at Al Awwal Park. The home side, missing Cristiano Ronaldo due to illness, failed to maintain momentum after their historic 9-0 win earlier this week against Al Akhdoud.

Portuguese midfielder Otavio opened the scoring for Al Nassr early in the second half, while Roger Martinez netted the equaliser for Al Taawoun in the 70th minute.

Ronaldo’s absence was felt throughout the game. The star forward also missed the previous game, reportedly due to illness, and his team lacked the attacking sharpness he usually brings. Al Nassr dominated possession with nearly 70% control but ended the first half without a single shot on target.

Stefano Pioli’s team looked sharper after the break. Just six minutes into the second half, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem delivered a perfect cross into the box which Otavio met in the air, scoring his first league goal of the season.

However, Al Nassr failed to capitalize on their lead. Within minutes, both Jhon Duran and Sadio Mane had golden opportunities to double the advantage but were denied by the Al Taawoun goalkeeper. These missed chances proved costly.

Roger Martinez brought Al Taawoun level in the 70th minute with a powerful low shot that found the bottom left corner of the net. The visitors managed to hold off Al Nassr’s late attempts and secured a valuable point away from home.

The result keeps Al Nassr fourth in the standings with 64 points from 32 matches—13 points behind league leaders Al Ittihad. Al Taawoun, with the draw, stays in eighth place with 42 points.

With just a few games left in the season, Al Nassr’s hopes of lifting the title appear to be slipping away, especially if Ronaldo remains sidelined.

Filed under

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun highlights Cristiano Ronaldo injury update Otavio first goal Al Nassr

