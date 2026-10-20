Al Nassr vs Neom SC Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Action in Saudi Pro League?

Al Nassr vs Neom SC Live Streaming: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will take on Neom SC in a Matchweek 10 fixture of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 season on Tuesday, October 20. The match will be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, with the hosts aiming to strengthen their position in the title race.

According to the official Saudi Pro League fixture listing, the match is scheduled for 6:00 PM local time, which translates to 8:30 PM IST.

Ange Postecoglou’s Al Nassr will be eager to make the most of home form when they host Christophe Galtier’s Neom The visitors have shown they can take on the better sides of the Saudi Pro League so it promises to be an interesting game.

Ronaldo will be one of the major attractions, as fans look forward to seeing the Portuguese superstar lead Al Nassr’s attacking charge.

Al Nassr vs Neom SC: Live Streaming Details

Match: Al Nassr vs Neom SC

Competition: Saudi Pro League 2026-27

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Kick-off: 8:30 PM IST (6:00 PM Saudi Arabia time)

Venue: Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Live streaming in India: FanCode

Where to Watch Al Nassr vs Neom SC Live in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Al Nassr vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League match live on the FanCode app and website. Viewers should check the platform for subscription requirements and match availability before kick-off.

Al Nassr vs Neom SC

Al Nassr travels to this fixture aiming to stay in the hunt for the upper end of the Saudi Pro League standings. The Riyadh club has six victories from their opening eight league matches, earning 19 points and third in the standings ahead of this fixture. A win would keep the pressure on the clubs ahead of them.

Ronaldo is still the main attacking threat for the Saudi giants. The Portuguese star has netted four league goals this season in the most recent match preview we have, and will be determined to increase his tally here. His running, goal scorers touch and leadership may be crucial against a resilient Neom backline.