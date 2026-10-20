Al Nassr vs Neom SC: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score Tonight in Saudi Pro League? Check Prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to add to his goal tally when Al Nassr host Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 on Tuesday, October 20. The matchweek 10 encounter will take place at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, with the hosts looking to strengthen their position in the title race.

Al Nassr are favourites to claim the title having begun the season under head coach Ange Postecoglou with an impressive display. The Riyadh club have won six of their first eight league games and are third in the table on 19 points, while Neom occupy fifth spot and will be hoping to get back to winning ways after their last league outing. Ronaldo will be one of the main draws when the Portuguese star leads the attack.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score Against Neom SC?

Ronaldo has netted four goals this season in the Saudi Pro League and will be eager to add to his tally against Neom SC, based on the match preview available so far. His movement in the final third, ability in the air and his nose for goal have always kept defences on alert.

On top of Ronaldo, Al Nassr also have Joo Flix and Sadio Man in the team’s attacking ranks to add some creativity and goal threat. Their sharpness in creating chances and ability to test Neom’s defence could see Ronaldo get plenty of opportunities to score.

But Neom should not be dismissed. Under the management of Christophe Galtier, the visitors proved they can make life difficult for existing Saudi Pro League clubs and will need to be tight in defence and restrict the space available to Ronaldo in and around the penalty area.

Al Nassr vs Neom SC: Match Prediction

Al Nassr have the advantage of playing at home, while their recent attacking performances suggest they can trouble the visitors. The two sides have met twice previously, with Al Nassr winning both encounters, including a 1-0 victory in their latest meeting in March 2026.

Neom possess attacking quality of their own, with former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette and Saïd Benrahma capable of testing the home defence. Nevertheless, Al Nassr’s stronger recent form and home advantage make them the more likely winners.

Prediction: Al Nassr 2-1 Neom SC