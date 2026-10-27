Al-Shamal vs Al-Hilal Prediction: Who Will Win Tonight’s AFC Champions League Elite Match? Check Live Streaming Details

Al-Shamal vs Al-Hilal Prediction: Al-Hilal will aim to continue their impressive run in the AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27 when they take on Qatar’s Al-Shamal on Tuesday, October 27. The Saudi Arabian giants will travel to Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, for their Matchday 3 encounter, looking to strengthen their position in the West Region league stage.

With home advantage, Al-Shamal will be aiming to give one of Asia’s big clubs a real scare. The hosts have had an inconsistent time in the group stage and will need to be at their best to overcome Al-Hilal, who are in good form.

Al-Shamal vs Al-Hilal Match Details

Match: Al-Shamal vs Al-Hilal

Competition: AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Kick-off: 11:45 PM IST (October 27)

Al-Shamal vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming Details

Football fans in India can watch the AFC Champions League Elite encounter live on FanCode, according to the match’s published broadcast information.

Team News and Key Players

Al-Shamal boss David Prats will be looking to Riyad Mahrez to provide the spark and attacking verve to give their opponents problems. Mahrez’s know-how could be crucial if he is up against a side with a hefty pedigree.

Al-Hilal – Simone Inzaghi will be hoping to continue their winning run. Al-Hilal have made a great start to the tournament and another win will push them closer to qualification to the next stage.

Al-Shamal vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Al-Hilal are favourites because of their superior squad, attacking qualities and recent displays. The Saudi team, managed by Simone Inzaghi, have played where they can dominate their rivals and score even against the most stubborn opposition.

Defence on a budget Al-Shamal will have to defend parsimoniously and play on the counter. Their 1-1 draw with Al-Ittihad on debut in continental waters proved they can stand up to Saudi resistance, but keeping a lid on Al-Hilal for 90 minutes will be a much more difficult prospect.

Al-Hilal’s capacity to craft opportunities via rapid passing and attacking maneuvers might be the key. Should the visitors strike early, Al-Shamal might be compelled to relinquish their defensive posture, potentially opening up more avenues for the Saudis.

Al-Shamal vs Al-Hilal Prediction: Al-Shamal 0-2 Al-Hilal.