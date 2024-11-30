Alan Shrear Makes Bold Claims About City-Liverpool Clash

Alan Shearer has backed Liverpool to “overpower” Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League clash, suggesting that the Reds will extend their lead at the top of the table. Shearer emphasized that, with Manchester City struggling and Liverpool in fine form at Anfield, a victory for Jürgen Klopp’s side is almost a certainty.

Shearer’s Prediction for Liverpool’s Midfield Domination

Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, are in a tough spell, failing to win in their last six matches, including a humiliating 4-0 home loss to Tottenham and a 3-3 draw against Feyenoord after being 3-0 up. A defeat to Liverpool would see their title defense falter, with an 11-point gap opening up before Christmas.

Shearer believes that if City do not address their midfield issues, Liverpool could dominate that area of the pitch, adding that whoever Guardiola selects to play left-back will have a tough challenge. Given the current form of both teams, Shearer can only see Liverpool taking all three points in this highly anticipated match.

Carragher’s Caution and Pearce’s Optimism

Jamie Carragher also weighed in on the title race, predicting that a loss for City could mark the end of their title defense, as an 11-point gap would be too much to overcome. However, former Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce cautioned against writing off City, noting that their world-class manager, Pep Guardiola, is more than capable of turning things around. Pearce suggested that if Guardiola guides City to another Premier League or Champions League title this season, it would not be a surprise given his expertise and leadership.