English player Alastair Cook ended his cricketing journey with a ton in the Oval Test match against India. Alastair Cook completed his 33rd Test century and became the only batsman to score a hundred and a fifty in both his first and last Test match.

Former England captain and opener Alastair Cook, who has served the national cricket team for a very long time, has announced retirement from the international cricket. Alastair Nathan Cook led the side in 59 Tests and 69 ODIs and holds many international records including 12000 Test runs. The left-handed batsman is the 5th highest Test run scorer of all time.

Alastair Cook or his teammates call him ‘Cookie’ or ‘The Chef’ was one of the finest cricketers in the history of international cricket. Alastair Cook had made his Test debut in 2006 against India, and coincidently he ended his cricketing journey against the same team.

Cook’s career was just like his last innings, prodigious and steady. In his last innings, Alastair Cook played a match-winning knock of 100 runs and marked his 33rd Test match hundred.

Before his last innings, team India welcomed him with the guard of honour and congratulated him for his prodigious career.

Alastair Cook had announced his retirement before the 5th Test match. In an interview, Alastair Cook said, “Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything. The thought of not sharing the dressing room, again, with some of my team-mates was the hardest part of my decision, but I know the timing is right.”

“I have loved cricket my whole life, from playing in the garden as a child, and will never underestimate how special it is to pull on an England shirt,” said the Chef.

