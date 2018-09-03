English batsman Alastair Cook has called time on his international cricket career and will hang up his boots after the fifth and final Test match against India at The Oval. Cook has had a chequered career for over 12 years, starting with a century in Nagpur in 2006 to take his runs tally at 12,254, which includes 32 centuries.

English batsman Alastair Cook has called time on his international cricket career and will hang up his boots after the fifth and final Test match against India at The Oval. Cook, who has been England’s most Test run scorer ( 12,254 runs), was touted to smash the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 15,921 runs in Test matches, however, for the English star, there’s “nothing left in the tank”.

“Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything and there is nothing left in the tank. I have achieved more than I could have ever imagined and feel very privileged to have played for such a long time alongside some of the greats of the English game. The thought of not sharing the dressing room again, with some of my teammates was the hardest part of my decision, but I know the timing is right,” Cook was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

In February this year, the left-hander was replaced as the Test captain by Joe Root. He was appointed the captain after fellow opener Andrew Strauss’ retirement back in 2012.

The news might have shocked many but it’s not come as a surprise. England’s former Test captain has been in poor form from a past few months and was drawing flak following a low runs streak against India. Last week, his mentor, Graham Gooch had said that he was “flatlining” as a Test batsman.

Among Cook’s memorable runs includes a double hundred at the MCG during the winter Ashes series and a double century against West Indies at Edgbaston. However, there’s one major controversy that will always come with Cook’s name, the sacking of Kevin Pietersen.

Despite everything, Alastair Cook was undoubtedly one of England’s finest.

