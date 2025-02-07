Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Alex Carey Becomes Second Australian Wicketkeeper To Score Test Hundred In Asia


Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey etched his name in the record books by becoming only the second Australian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in Asia. Carey reached the milestone on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, following in the footsteps of Adam Gilchrist.

Carey, who notched up his hundred in just 118 balls, joined Gilchrist as the only other Australian gloveman to achieve this feat. The legendary Gilchrist had scored four centuries in Asia during his illustrious career. This was Carey’s second Test hundred and his first since December 2022.

Coming into bat in the 25th over with Australia struggling at 91 for 3 after the dismissal of Usman Khawaja, Carey faced early pressure from the Sri Lankan spinners. However, he steadied the innings with a composed approach before accelerating his scoring rate. He found the gaps consistently, playing elegant strokes against Dhananjaya de Silva and Ramesh Mendis, and even launched a six off Mendis to shift momentum in Australia’s favor.

By the time tea was called, Carey had moved to 49, and he soon brought up his fifty off 69 balls after the break. As he gained confidence, he shifted gears and built a crucial 150-run partnership with Steve Smith. Smith, too, contributed significantly, reaching his 36th Test century in the process.

Carey eventually brought up his ton in style, sweeping Prabath Jayasuriya to the boundary. His innings was instrumental in helping Australia gain control after Sri Lanka had earlier been bowled out for 257, with Kusal Mendis remaining unbeaten on 85.With Carey and Smith leading the charge, Australia stamped their dominance over the hosts, setting up a strong platform in the crucial Test match.

