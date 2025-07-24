Home > Sports > Alexander Isak Takes A Stand On Talk Of Leaving Newcastle

The announcement comes after Isak, 25, was left off of the team's preseason tour roster. Al-Hilal has already surfaced as a challenger to Liverpool for his services since the news broke moments ago.

The future of Alexander Isak at Newcastle united is uncertain.
Published: July 24, 2025 17:52:00 IST

As the season draws to a close, Premier League teams are spending more money in the summer.  After landing Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt for £79 million, Liverpool has already spent well over £200 million this transfer window. 

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres’ deal to Arsenal is finally expected to be finalised this week. Manchester United is also taking action in an attempt to expand on their acquisition of Bryam Mbeumo. But teams like Newcastle have been frustrated, and their battle to hold onto Alexander Isak has taken a new turn.

Arsenal to acquire the best strikers?

Alexander Isak, a transfer target for Arsenal, has reportedly told Newcastle United that he wants to look into leaving the team this summer. According to the Daily Mail, the striker’s desire to weigh his alternatives is known to the club’s leadership. During Newcastle’s preseason tour of the Far East, Isak has not accompanied the rest of the team. Isak has three years left on his Tyneside contract, but he has been linked to a move elsewhere on a regular basis. The 25-year-old has long been a target for the Gunners, who were predicted to make a move this summer.

When it comes to negotiating any potential agreement, Newcastle is reportedly in a good position. The report does, however, indicate that a blockbuster transfer could happen sooner if a bid of about £150 million is made. 

Liverpool trying to hijack the deal

Although Liverpool has since acquired Hugo Ekitiké, they still have admiration for Isak, who has also been approached by Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia. Isak has now been left out of Newcastle’s travelling squad, adding to the rumours, with the Magpies claiming that his absence is due to a “minor thigh injury.” Prior to the announcement, Isak was seen training by himself, which provoked heated discussion on social media. Both wounded players and those trying to get transfers frequently engage in this kind of behaviour. Earlier this week, the 25-year-old’s agent made matters more difficult for the Magpies by cryptically stating that a decision regarding Isak’s “next step” was almost finalised without offering any other information.

