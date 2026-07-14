Alexander Sørloth and Girlfriend Become Target of Sickening Death Threats After England Beat Norway 2-1 In FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final

The dark side of modern football fandom has reared its ugly head once again, casting a bleak shadow over Norway’s historic fairy-tale run at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Following a heartbreaking 2-1 quarter-final defeat against England after extra time at Miami Stadium, Norwegian forward Alexander Sørloth and his family have become the targets of relentless online abuse, showcasing the toxic extremes of digital sports culture.

The catalyst for the wave of internet vitriol occurred during a pivotal moment when Norway held a 1-0 lead, courtesy of an early goal from Andreas Schjelderup. The Norwegians found themselves in a dream scenario—a two-on-one counter-attack that could have easily doubled their advantage. Sørloth drove the ball toward the penalty box with only defender John Stones standing in the way, while a completely unmarked Erling Haaland screamed for the ball to his left. Instead of squaring the pass to the lethal Manchester City superstar, the Atlético Madrid striker chose to keep the ball and take the shot himself. The opportunity was blocked, the chance vanished, and England eventually capitalized on the reprieve—equalizing through Jude Bellingham before clinching the victory in extra time.

In the hours succeeding the final whistle, standard footballing criticism quickly mutated into something far more sinister. Disgruntled internet trolls swarmed social media networks, unleashing a torrent of vitriol. The harassment violently spilled over to Sørloth’s girlfriend, Lena Selnes, who received highly disturbing, hateful messages on her personal Instagram posts. Selnes courageously took to social media to share screenshots of the sickening comments, which shockingly included direct death threats aimed at both her and the 30-year-old striker.

😳🇳🇴 Alexander Sørloth’s girlfriend has revealed that the striker received THREATS and ABUSE after the match against England. “Tell your husband to leave Norway,” “I’m going to kill him,” “I hope he burns slowly,” and “Kill yourself” were among the messages they received. pic.twitter.com/lqumXyOR0n — OvertimeScore (@overtimescores) July 13, 2026

Norway manager Ståle Solbakken firmly condemned the online onslaught, while team captain Martin Ødegaard voiced heavy frustration over the unacceptable treatment of his teammate. Attempting to clear the air regarding the controversial split-second decision on the pitch, Sørloth explained his thought process:

“The only thing I wanted to do in that situation was to pass to Erling.”

He admitted he ultimately hesitated because he felt the immediate passing lane would be safely cut off by the recovery defense.

While passionate tactical debates are a natural byproduct of high-stakes knockout football, the severe, uninhibited cyberbullying faced by the Norwegian forward underscores a growing, highly hazardous trend across international sports. As global governing bodies like FIFA continue to look for ways to protect players on social media platforms, this ugly incident serves as a stark, painful reminder of the extreme psychological toll exacted on professional athletes when a single mistake on the pitch translates into real-world danger off it.