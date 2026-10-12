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Home > Sports News > Alexander Zverev Becomes ATP Year-End World No. 1 for First Time After Carlos Alcaraz’s Shock Shanghai Masters Exit

Alexander Zverev Becomes ATP Year-End World No. 1 for First Time After Carlos Alcaraz’s Shock Shanghai Masters Exit

Alexander Zverev has secured the ATP year-end World No. 1 ranking for the first time after Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat against Zizou Bergs at Shanghai Masters 2026. The German celebrates a historic season featuring French Open and US Open titles.

Alexander Zverev ends 2026 as ATP Year-End top ranked player after Carlos Alcaraz's exit at Shanghai Masters. Image Credit: Instagram/Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev ends 2026 as ATP Year-End top ranked player after Carlos Alcaraz's exit at Shanghai Masters. Image Credit: Instagram/Alexander Zverev

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 19:53 IST

Shanghai Masters 2026: Alexander Zverev has secured the ATP year-end World No. 1 ranking for the first time in his career after Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat at the Shanghai Masters 2026. The German’s achievement marks a historic milestone in a season highlighted by two Grand Slam titles and a remarkable return to the top of men’s tennis.

Alcaraz, the second seed at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, was eliminated by unseeded Belgian Zizou Bergs in the third round on Monday, October 12. Bergs produced an impressive performance to defeat the Spaniard 7-5, 7-6(4), ending his campaign in Shanghai and confirming Zverev’s position at the summit of the year-end rankings.

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The result guarantees that Zverev will finish the 2026 season as the world’s top-ranked men’s singles player, regardless of his remaining results at the tournament.

Alexander Zverev Achieves Career Milestone

His win was a huge breakthrough for the 29-year-old, who had previously been near the top of the ATP rankings on several occasions but had not ended the year as World No. 1.

The German’s incredible 2026 season has seen him claim his first two Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows. His wins at the French Open and the US Open have proven him to be one of the most in-form players on the ATP Tour this year.

He also leapfrogged Jannik Sinner in the ATP Live Race to Turin after his US Open triumph. Sinner’s season-ending knee problem further boosted the German’s bid for the year-end crown.

Zverev becomes the first German man to end the year as ATP World No.1 He will also join a small fraternity of players who have held the sport’s topmost individual ranking after competing among the ATP World Tour’s fiercest rivals for a number of years.

Zverev responded to his accomplishment by calling it a dream come true, emphasizing the effort required to achieve this milestone, mostly after recovering from a significant ankle injury sustained at the 2022 French Open.

Alexander Zverev Targets Strong Finish at Shanghai Masters

Although Zverev has secured the year-end No. 1 ranking, he remains focused on his Shanghai Masters campaign. The German is set to play Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in the fourth round as he aims for another ATP Masters 1000 title.

He will be eager to add more titles to his impressive season before the end of the campaign. Zverev’s end-of-year ranking adds another accolade to his stellar year of success across the biggest events.

Alcaraz’s shock departure only serves to prove that anything can happen at the Shanghai Masters, with many of the big names having failed to reach the quarter-finals.

Having taken care of the year-end No. 1 title, Zverev has one focus left: ending 2026 with a flourish and building his case as one of the biggest names in men’s tennis.

Also Read: Denmark Open Badminton 2026: Prize Money In INR, Full Schedule, Date, Time, Indian Players, Live Streaming, Top Seeds And All You Need To Know

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Alexander Zverev Becomes ATP Year-End World No. 1 for First Time After Carlos Alcaraz’s Shock Shanghai Masters Exit
Tags: alexander zverevCarlos AlcarazShanghai Masters 2026

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Alexander Zverev Becomes ATP Year-End World No. 1 for First Time After Carlos Alcaraz’s Shock Shanghai Masters Exit

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Alexander Zverev Becomes ATP Year-End World No. 1 for First Time After Carlos Alcaraz’s Shock Shanghai Masters Exit
Alexander Zverev Becomes ATP Year-End World No. 1 for First Time After Carlos Alcaraz’s Shock Shanghai Masters Exit
Alexander Zverev Becomes ATP Year-End World No. 1 for First Time After Carlos Alcaraz’s Shock Shanghai Masters Exit
Alexander Zverev Becomes ATP Year-End World No. 1 for First Time After Carlos Alcaraz’s Shock Shanghai Masters Exit
Alexander Zverev Becomes ATP Year-End World No. 1 for First Time After Carlos Alcaraz’s Shock Shanghai Masters Exit

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