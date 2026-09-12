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Home > Sports News > Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton: Have The US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Finalists Faced Each Other Before? Check Head-to-Head Record

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton: Have The US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Finalists Faced Each Other Before? Check Head-to-Head Record

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton head-to-head record heavily favors the German star ahead of the US Open 2026 men's singles final. Zverev leads Shelton 5-0, with all previous ATP Tour meetings ending in victories for the world No. 2 and French Open champion.

Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton will clash in the final of the US Open 2026 Men's Singles. Image Credit: AFP
Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton will clash in the final of the US Open 2026 Men's Singles. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 16:02 IST

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Head-to-Head Record: With Ben Shelton vs. Alexander Zverev, the stage is set for a thrilling battle for the men’s singles title of the US Open 2026. The world No. 2, Alex Zverev, will be facing home favourite Shelton. The German is currently looking for his second Grand Slam trophy. At the same time, Shelton hopes to be the first American male player since Andy Roddick in 2003 to secure a major title.

The semifinal matches saw both players come up with strong and impressive performances and thereby book their tickets to the final. Karen Khachanov was thrashed by Alexander Zverev within three sets, while on the other court, Shelton defeated American Frances Tiafoe in four sets, thereby reaching a very significant achievement, namely, the first Grand Slam final of his career.

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Have Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton faced each other before?

Both Zverev and Shelton have faced each other on five occasions, and the German has dominated this rivalry pretty well; he’s unbeaten against the American.

The ATP Tour witnessed their previous five clashes only once in the year 2025, with the German winning each of those matches.

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Head-to-Head Record

  • Cincinnati Open Quarterfinal 2024 – Zverev won 3-6, 7-6, 7-5
  • ATP Munich Final 2025 – Zverev won 6-2, 6-4
  • ATP Stuttgart Semifinal 2025 – Zverev won 7-6, 7-6
  • Cincinnati Open Quarterfinal 2025 – Zverev won 6-2, 6-2
  • ATP Finals 2025 – Zverev won 6-3, 7-6

Zverev And Shelton Meet for the First Time in a Grand Slam

The two players, despite having met five times on the ATP Tour, will be meeting in a Grand Slam match for the first time ever through Sunday’s encounter. It just adds a bit to the thrill of this match, in particular when you look at how far Shelton has come through the draw.

Without doubt, a major highlight of this year’s US Open will be that Shelton has made US Open history as the first Black American man to make it to the final after 49 years since Arthur Ashe did so. Meanwhile, the German has come into the final on an upward swing after making it to his third Grand Slam final in a row, with hopes of getting his hands on the US Open trophy as he’s still building his collection of major titles.

Although the records may look good for Zverev, it’s not a foregone conclusion. Shelton will be stepping into the final with full confidence and with the New York crowd on his side. 

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Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton: Have The US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Finalists Faced Each Other Before? Check Head-to-Head Record
Tags: alexander zverevBen SheltonUS Open 2026

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Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton: Have The US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Finalists Faced Each Other Before? Check Head-to-Head Record
Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton: Have The US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Finalists Faced Each Other Before? Check Head-to-Head Record
Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton: Have The US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Finalists Faced Each Other Before? Check Head-to-Head Record
Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton: Have The US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Finalists Faced Each Other Before? Check Head-to-Head Record
Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton: Have The US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Finalists Faced Each Other Before? Check Head-to-Head Record

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