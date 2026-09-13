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Home > Sports News > Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Prediction: Who Will Win US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Final?

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Prediction: Who Will Win US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Final?

Alexander Zverev faces Ben Shelton in the US Open 2026 men’s singles final. Check the Zverev vs Shelton prediction, head-to-head record, recent form, Grand Slam experience, key strengths and predicted score ahead of the blockbuster final.

Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton in frame. Image Credit: AFP
Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton in frame. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 14:36 IST

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Prediction: Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton: The US Open 2026 men’s singles final is scheduled for 13 September 2026, 16:00 local time at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The final showdown in the men’s singles category will feature the top seed and the eighth seed, respectively, and both finalists secured their places through strong semifinal performances. Zverev, the reigning champion, took out a 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 victory against Karen Khachanov in the semifinals to complete his astounding journey in New York.

The German has now reached his third successive Grand Slam final and will be in pursuit of his second Slam crown after lifting the French Open trophy just a couple of months ago. He also leads the tour in match wins this season; he has to be the more experienced player heading into the title decider. Later on, Shelton enjoyed one of the biggest runs of his career.

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The American beat then world number 10 Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 in the semi-final after his win over legendary seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz in four sets.

Zverev vs Shelton Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record is in Zverev’s favour. The German has won all five of their clashes, most notably in the final of the 2025 ATP Finals. Though those five contests have not occurred at a Grand Slam, Shelton has the chance to turn the tables in New York.

The greatest contest may be Shelton’s delivery and Zverev’s return. The explosive left-handed delivery of Shelton can be a huge weapon, but the height, steadiness from the back of the court, and prior experience in Grand Slam finals might prove difficult for the American.

US Open 2026: Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Prediction

Zverev is the one who enters the final as the slight favourite, as his experience and his head-to-head record, which, if anything, are not in his favour, are the main factors, and so is his performance at Grand Slams. Besides that, in his recent US Open matches, Zverev played very well, so well, that he never dropped a single set.

Then again, clearly a player who is confident, enjoys home advantage, and has a good serving arsenal can be a tough opponent. So even though a straight-sets win is very, very probable, in reality Shelton still has a shot at going beyond the point of no return, something that the world number two has to be prepared for.

Predicted score: Alexander Zverev 3-1 Ben Shelton.

Also Read: US Open 2026: How Rafael Nadal’s Advice Helped Ben Shelton Reach Maiden Grand Slam Final

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Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Prediction: Who Will Win US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Final?
Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Prediction: Who Will Win US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Final?
Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Prediction: Who Will Win US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Final?
Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Prediction: Who Will Win US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Final?
Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton Prediction: Who Will Win US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Final?

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