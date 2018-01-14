Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to scrape off his pursuit of Antoine Griezmann to offer staggering £350,000-a-week wages to Alexis Sanchez. The highly sought after Chilean ace has been left out of the Arsenal squad for the Bournemouth clash and looks set to secure a transfer to Old Trafford in coming days.

Alexis Sanchez has been left out of Arsenal travelling squad for the Premier League clash against Bournemouth amid surging rumours that a move to Manchester United is all but done. The in-demand Chilean will not play for the Gunners on Sunday and the latest reports suggest that United have an edge over City in securing his services. The saga surrounding his transfer doesn’t seem to get over with reports emerging every six hours. Hours back Liverpool were seen as one of the potential buyers but now once again it has all come down to the two Manchester giants.

According to a Daily Mail report, Manchester United are prepared to make Alexis Sanchez the Premier League’s first £350,000-a-week player – with Jose Mourinho pledging to pay for it by sacrificing summer bids for Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale. He could become the most expensive footballer in the English top flight if he decides to play under Jose Mourinho instead of his former boss Pep Guardiola. While City are not willing to increase their bid for the player, Mourinho has planned to dish out whatever required to lure him to Old Trafford. With Wenger admitting to the news that Sanchez is not interested in increasing his stay at the club, it’s likely that United are going to land the Chilean.

United have offered Arsenal £30 million for Sanchez and have agreed to pay him mouth watering wages compared to City’s stance of not forking out the money. Guardiola’s team are more comfortable with the player completing his left 6-months contract at the Emirates to get him for free. Sanchez’s representatives are understood to have been analysing all the offers and are keen on listening to the offers from United. And his omission from the travelling squad to Bournemouth only adds to the speculations of him closing in on a move to the Old Trafford.

Sanchez who came in as a substitute in Arsenal’s 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semifinal has grown out of favour at Emirates and is seeking trophies in his career. Meanwhile, United are willing to include Mkhitaryan in the deal which could further convince Arsenal of letting go off their prized possession.