Since moving to Manchester United from Arsenal in January 2018, Alexis Sanchez has managed to find the net on three occasions only and due to his poor performances, he has been subject to much abuse and criticism from fans.

Alexis Sanchez may have failed to hit peak form for Manchester United ever since making his high-profile move from Arsenal, but his Old Trafford teammate Paul Pogba has no shred of doubt that the Chilean will once again hit the same old heights. The French midfielder on Monday said that Alexis works hard and it is a matter of time that he will come back to his best. He also explained that the former Arsenal attacker needs a little more time to adapt to the playing style of Jose Mourinho.

Alexis Sanchez has come under fire from the footballing community, both pundits and fans, for failing to live up to the large outlay that Manchester United shelled out to acquire him in the previous winter transfer window. The highest paid footballer in the Premier League was benched during United’s Champions League outing against Young Boys but was handed a start on Saturday against Wolves where he once again failed to make an impact.

While speaking to the media about his struggling teammates, Paul Pogba said “What you have to know about Alexis is he is a hard worker. He trains very well, he always tries to help the team, talks with the team and everything. He will get used to it.”

“When you play a long time with another team and you play different football in that other team you have some kind of adaptation that you have to have,” Pogba explained.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner also asserted, “It’s not that he is playing bad. We know that Alexis Sanchez can bring a lot and I’m sure he will. I’m sure he will. But he’s not playing bad and he keeps being positive, so that’s the good thing we have to think about.”

