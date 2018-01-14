Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has urged Alexis Sanchez to go ahead with Manchester City transfer if he has to win trophies in his career. The Chilean has been in demand in the winter transfer window with the two Manchester giants tussling hard for his signatures.

Alexis Sanchez should snub Manchester United to sign for Manchester City if he wants to win trophies feels former United defender Rio Ferdinand. The transfer bound Chilean ace has been headlining transfer rumours ever since the January window started. After being touted for a sure shot move to City, reports suggested that Sanchez was going to end up with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford and the latest in the conundrum put Liverpool as the club in pole position to land the 29-year-old. However, it’s all but certain that Alexis is going to end up at one of the two Manchester giants who are currently engaged in a high-end tussle to lure him for his signatures.

Things are going to get tougher for the sought-after forward in the coming days if he has to make a choice between the two clubs. Sky Sports had earlier reported that United hold an edge over rivals City after bidding an improved amount of £25 million and a player in exchange compared to City’s £20 million bid for the player who will be out of contract in the next six months. Misfiring Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan was included in the deal. Ferdinand who is a true United loyal himself remarked that Manchester City looks like the place to go for the Arsenal man if he wants to be remembered for the trophies he won.

The former United defender told BT Sport on the Sanchez saga: “I was having this discussion with my old mates yesterday and today. If he has an option now to go from Arsenal to Manchester City or Manchester United, as a footballer who wanted to win trophies and be judged on trophies, Manchester City looks like the place to go.”

“They are top of the league and going to win the league this season. They are in the Champions League, they look like they will be in the final of the League Cup and the FA Cup as well potentially. So he’s got more opportunities to win trophies there,” he added.

Justifying his comments, Ferdinand assessed reuniting with Pep Guardiola once again will be in Sanchez’s mind and he should think of bringing out the best in him this time around under the Spaniard. He also talked about City’s rampant run this season and suggested that their style of play has been phenomenal this season.

“He knows Pep. He’s been with Pep and has more of an idea. If Pep wants him again now, I’m sure he’s thinking: ‘I’m going to go there the second time around and do it properly this time. As a professional, you’d have to say that the balance of power is starting to come back to an even keel almost and then going City’s way,” said Ferdinand.

“You look at Manchester City and they’re so far ahead of everybody else, not just in points but in the way and style they play. They’re taking teams out before they even get on to the pitch,” he added.

Sanchez spent three years at Barcelona under Pep Guardiola scoring 39 times in 88 appearances for the La Liga giants. Since signing for Arsenal in 2014, the Chile international has scored 60 times in 122 appearances. He has failed to lift any major trophy at the Emirates with only FA Cup triumphs in three years but wants to change the fact and add some more achievements to his name before hanging his boots.

At City, he will be fighting for a spot in the starting Xl with the likes of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling who have been continuously producing great performances in the wide attacking role. Meanwhile, at United, he will be assured of an important role as Mourinho looks keen on strengthening his attacking steel to solidify United’s contention across competitions.