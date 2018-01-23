Months of speculations, comments, verdicts, and analysis had all finally come to halt. Alexis Sanchez is a Manchester United player and he looked like one in all senses, the glitter in those eyes, the poise and crave in that well-crafted body to don the legendary Manchester United number 7 was above all.

Glory Glory Man Utd played sweetly in the background with a familiar face trying to match the tunes on his own piano. Months of speculations, comments, verdicts, and analysis had all finally come to halt. Alexis Sanchez is a Manchester United player and he looked like one in all senses, the glitter in those eyes, the poise and crave in that well-crafted body to don the legendary Manchester United number 7 was above all. It was perhaps an argument too strong to counter for all those critics and pundits who put money as the bone for the Chilean’s move to what he calls ‘the biggest club in the world.’

A direct swap like no other, the move saw two of the most creative attackers exchange shirts with absolutely no cash involved. Jose Mourinho had got his man while Arsene Wenger had a player of equal caliber and zeal to win. While the United fans are largely convinced of have landed a gem in Sanchez during times when a Philippe Coutinho cost a staggering £142million and a Virgil Van Dijk who was bought for a world record fee of £75million, for Arsenal fans it’s almost equivalent to transfer window when they saw their ace goal scorer Rob Van Persie leave for United and stride them to title with his goal scoring exploits.

Sanchez was always on Manchester United’s radar as they wanted someone who can bring in the lacking creativity and help the attack with more flair. Despite Manchester City enthusiastically pursuing the hitman, Mourinho always maintained that he had strong belief that he will be landing the player. Whether or not it is a masterstroke, it will only come to sight when the 29-year-old takes to pitch for the Red Devils, but one thing is certain, Mourinho has got what he wanted in terms of Sanchez and Mkhitaryan and proved that Manchester United are miles bigger than City as rightly put by former United star Paul Ince, “Everyone is raving about City. But when it comes to the two clubs, Man United are miles bigger than City. Let’s not get this mixed up. Players would still prefer to go to them over Pep’s side – that’s a fact,” Ince had told Paddy Power News.

A pacy, creative and extremely hard-working player, Sanchez brings a lot at Old Trafford to significantly bolster the attack which will be backed by Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic. The Chilean can also effectively put to use either of the foot which make him a useful entity up front. He will be relishing the idea of combining with the likes of Anthony Martial, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford who can help him accelerate. He is gifted with excellent technical ability, agility, flair, and acceleration, which enables him to dribble past opponents with feints in one on one situations, create space, and either score goals himself or set-up his teammates.

Above all he is someone who can absorb that pressure of putting up the long-cursed number 7 for United, the illustrious jersey has not got a suitable representor ever since the departure of the Portuguese ace who announced himself to the world with the number on his back and continues to grace it at Real Madrid. Perhaps, Sanchez couldn’t have missed out on an opportunity to put his name on the list of legends like Eric Cantona, George Best, and David Beckham and he rightly put it in his unveiling video.

“I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world. I have spent three-and-a-half wonderful years at Arsenal and I bring with me very positive memories of that great club and its fans,” said Sanchez.

“The chance to play in this historic stadium and to work with Jose Mourinho was something I could not turn down. I am very proud to be the first Chilean player ever to play for United’s first team and I hope I can show our fans all around the world why the club wanted to bring me here,” he added.

One of the most consistent figures in the Arsenal setup, Alexis started out with 20 goals in 44 appearances for the London outfit across competitions. He then plundered 16 while providing second highest assist at the club in 37 appearances in the 2015-16 season. Last season was truly enthralling for the Chile international as he went on to establish himself as a club talisman while finding the back of the net 27 times in 46 appearances. This season he has not been on top of his game after surrounding the transfer headlines for wanting a move away for the club. He has scored 7 times in 19 appearances for Arsenal so far into the season and would aim to double the figures as he progresses further into the season with United.