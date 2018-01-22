Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested that departing forward Alexis Sanchez is moving to Manchester United for one last big contract suggesting that money is a big motivating factor behind the transfer. Wenger also assured the fans that Arsenal have already lined up a replacement for Sanchez.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted it was tough to stop his departing main man Alexis Sanchez as United had put forth an offer the player couldn’t resist. There was “no chance” we could’ve stopped him sad Wenger suggesting that the Chilean is chasing big money by securing a big fat move to Manchester United. The hitman is on the verge of securing his much-awaited move to Old Trafford and can be soon featuring alongside the likes of Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku. The deal involving the player is reportedly a direct swap which would see Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way.

The Alexis Sanchez saga has been a long-running conundrum involving at least four of the top English clubs. Manchester United are all but certain to get his services but before Mourinho being in pole position to land his target, it was Manchester City who were heavily touted to be Sanchez’s possible destination before Chelsea to joined the fray. However, it is all but done now and Sanchez was seen leaving London in a private jet for his medical suggesting that an official announcement can be made soon.

Amid reports quoting that Alexis Sanchez is set to become one of the top earners at Old Trafford, earning a staggering £450,000 a week, which was also the major reason why City pulled out of the chase for the forward, Wenger has ascertained money is the driving force behind the move. Wenger insisted, “he cannot understand Sanchez’s decision to leave but has accepted to let him go.”

“I cannot understand anybody wanting to leave Arsenal. But, in 30 years of doing transfers, you learn a lot about human beings,” Wenger said.

“As a professional, it was perhaps his last contract at the top level and an important contract. After that, I accept that because we accepted that we would let him go. After that, we analyze the pros and the cons.We did what we tried to do and went as far as we could. Even Manchester City moved out of it in the end. That tells you we had no chance to give him a contract,” he added.

Wenger also made it clear that Arsenal is not on the back foot at the end of the deal and has already found a replacement for the Chile international. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a certain income and Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also on the club’s radar for reinforcements up front.

“We have tried to find the best possible solution and the best possible solution is that we lose a world class player – I don’t deny that at all – but we did not lose him without getting somebody after. The future will tell if it was the right decision or not,” said Wenger when queried on life after Sanchez.

“It is not that we are only losing a player, we are gaining a player as well. And we are still active in the transfer market and trying to bring players in,” he added as per Goal.

Wenger also floored the questions surrounding Aubameyang’s position in the side when there is Alexander Lacazete, who is enjoying a fine first season with the club. “How do I fit them in? I just play the good players. They can always play together,” said the French manager.

Arsenal are likely to strengthen their squad despite losing Sanchez if they manage to bring in Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang. Both the players were teammates at Dortmund and will like the idea of reuniting for a club which likes to go forward and enjoy pressing their opponents. For the London outfit too it will be a overall good transfer window to wrap up.