ALF vs NAS, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

ALF vs NAS, Saudi Pro League: Al-Faisaly will host Al-Nassr in a Saudi Pro League encounter at Al Majma’ah Sports City Stadium on Friday (Oct 23). The home side will aim to extend its unbeaten streak to three matches after collecting four points from its previous two outings. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, will look to continue its impressive run and strengthen its position in the title race. The visitors are third in the standings, just three points behind leaders Al-Qadsiah. With Cristiano Ronaldo expected to feature in attack, here is everything you need to know about the ALF vs NAS fixture, including the match schedule, venue, probable playing XIs, television coverage and live streaming details in India.

Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Details

Match: Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League

Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League Date: Friday (Oct 23), 2026

Friday (Oct 23), 2026 Venue: Al Majma’ah Sports City Stadium, Al Majma’ah, Saudi Arabia

Al Majma’ah Sports City Stadium, Al Majma’ah, Saudi Arabia Kick-off Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Live on TV in India?

The Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will not be broadcast on any television channel in India. Indian viewers will need to use the available digital streaming option to follow the contest live.

How to Watch Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Live Streaming in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr match live on the FanCode app and website. Viewers can access the platform to check the availability of the live stream and any applicable subscription or match-pass requirements.

Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Team News

Al-Faisaly have endured a challenging start to their league campaign, recording just one win from their opening nine matches and scoring 10 goals. Giovanni Solinas’s side failed to win any of their first seven fixtures but have recently shown improvement by collecting four points from their last two games. Having returned to the Saudi top flight for the first time since the 2021-22 season, the hosts will be eager to gather more points as they look to secure their place in the division.

Defensive concerns remain for Al-Faisaly, who have conceded 17 goals so far and have been unable to keep a clean sheet in their last three meetings with Al-Nassr. They will need a disciplined performance to contain the visitors’ attacking threat.

Al-Nassr have made a strong start to their title defence, collecting seven wins from nine league matches and suffering just one defeat. They are unbeaten in their last four games, winning three and drawing one. The visitors have conceded only seven goals and share the league’s best defensive record with Al-Hilal, while consecutive clean sheets have further boosted their confidence ahead of Friday’s fixture.

Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Probable Playing XIs

Al Faisaly Probable XI: Pacheco; Barnawi, Bin Subayt, Seck, Al-Shanqiti; Flavio, Girotto, Seoane; Al Bishi, Mendy, Al-Mogren.

Al Nassr Probable XI: Bento; Yahya, Martinez, Al-Amri, Boushal; Mane, Angelo, Al-Khaibari, Costa; Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.