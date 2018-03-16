In All England Championships quarterfinals on Friday, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu beat her Japanese opponent by 20-22 21-18 21-18 to reach the semifinals. Sindhu made a strong comeback after losing first set to the Japanese player by 20-22. However, she made a strong comeback in the second set to take it by 21-18. The third set also turned out to be a thriller as both the shuttlers battled it out on the court. In the end, Sindhu managed to get the better of her opponent.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu beat Nozomi Okuhara 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 on Thursday to become the second Indian woman to reach the semifinal of All England Open. She will now take on the winner of the match between Carolina Marin and Akane Yamaguchi in the summit clash. The second semifinal of the tournament will take place on Friday which will help in deciding Sindhu’s opponent for the title clash. It was a tight contest between the two shuttlers as usual as both the players tried their best to book a berth in the finals. However, the Japanese committed a huge number of unforced errors which cost her the match. This is the first time the Indian has entered the final of the tournament. She had suffered a defeat in the quarterfinal last year.

Coming to today’s game, Sindhu lost the first set to the Japanese player by 20-22. However, she made a strong comeback in the second set to take it by 21-18. The third set also turned out to be a thriller as both the shuttlers battled it out on the court. However, it was Sindhu’s day as she managed to outclass her opponent by a score of 21-18. Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth’s hopes in the tournament were dashed when he lost to China’s Huang Yuxiang 21-11, 15-21, 22-20.

If Sindhu manages to win the final match, it will be first All England Open title for the Rio silver medallist. Sindhu is only the second Indian woman to reach the semis of the tournament after Saina Nehwal. She will now be looking forward to getting her hands on the maiden title.

