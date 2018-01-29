Roger Federer does things on the court which will put to shame a lot of his other young compatriots, the back-hand master has record 20 Grand Slam titles to his name after he notched the Australian Open 2018 by defeating Marin Cilic. There is a lot more to come from the gem who has already decided to ply his trade once again in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

How does it feel to be winning a Grand Slam at the age of 36? Ask Roger Federer. The man knows no boundaries when it comes to tennis. A legend of the game that he is, the Swiss maestro rarely does things which don’t leave his fans spellbound. His flair was once again evident in the Australian Open, a tournament that he has perfected six times in his illustrious career. Think about him and you will be smiling already for the things he has done on the court while remaining calm and cool throughout. As expected he was once again pleasant for the fans who got to witness the legend rise again at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, where he stood with his latest acquired silverware: his 20th Grand Slam achievement.

At 36 years and 173 days, Federer still goes undaunted and unaffected about his business. He has won three majors in the last one year after making a comeback from injury. As it stands currently, he is the second oldest player to have lifted a Grand Slam on the professional circuit. A phenomenon of a kind, Roger Federer has enjoyed remarkable success; he won the Australian Open championship defeating a younger but clueless Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. He has now won two back-to-back Australian Open titles and a Wimbledon in the last 365 days to cement his contention as the greatest of all time.

Marin Cilic was there to witness the master write another glorious chapter as he welcomed the backlash of being at the receiving end. The Croatian put all his might and ensured his hands do the best to return back the last serve from the Swiss ace aimed at the far sidelines but the ball remained unchallenged and gifted Federer what he deserved. The fans swung flags with the number 20 written on them and roared so that Australia would forever remember the name. Federer stands tall as the only proud male in the club of 20 or more single Grand Slam winners. Margaret Court (24), Serena Williams (23) and Steffi Graf (22) are the only other legends in the bracket. Apart from lifting 20, Federer has also collected 10 runners-up medals in Slams.

What makes this particular Australian Open much more special for Federer is that it completes his remarkable comeback from injury. After not being able to win a major for almost four years and staying away from the circuit for over 6 months, he had been written off from major competitions and there was nothing that could have made his loyal fans believes that they will once again see the champion pull it together and produce his best on court. He announced his charge back in the game when he took Rafael Nadal on the hard court in the same competition in 2017. This time around, Cilic was rotated around the court effortlessly by Federer in the first two games before the Croatian fought valiantly and took pole position in the contest.

But when Federer is playing on top of his game, the predictions, analysis and the probabilities are all kept aside. The burning Aussie heat might have got better off a number of young guns who were left cribbing and complaining, Federer was, as usual, a class apart as he took the tournament by a storm crossing each hurdle in an astounding manner before laying his hands on another Grand Slam. It wasn’t easy for the man who himself couldn’t believe what he has done in the past 12 months. He has bounced back phenomenally, to sum up, a great return.

Sometimes the craving to see the champion don titles is so much so that you can’t stop yourself from saying things which might not go down well with others. “If I was a tournament director, I would speed up the court so Roger Federer can play for three or four more years. He is probably the best thing in professional sports,” as put together by Former world No.1 Mats Wilander whose love for Federer has now landed him in trouble. Tennis fans have called him short-sighted” and “irresponsible” for backing the tournament organisers to pace up courts for the Swiss.

Flooring his relatively young and athletic compatriots, Federer when started talking to the media after notching his 20th Grand Slam title, he couldn’t hold on his emotions. He has won it 20 times you would say but each time the thrill is better than before he would respond. “It was never as extreme,” reckoned the legend after winning it. “All day I was thinking, How would I feel if I won it? How would I feel if I lost it? I’m so close, yet so far. I’ve had these moments in the past, but maybe never as extreme as tonight,” he said.

Going to sleep well tonight. Thank you to everyone for the love and support. It means more than I could possible describe pic.twitter.com/8t0f38vTLB — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 28, 2018

There’s no stopping for the man as he aims to return back to Australia and maybe once again aim for the top honour and if you have seen him play this year, you would know he can gracefully pull it again. “Yeah, I’d love to come back. I know I forgot to say that after the match,” a bleary-eyed Federer told reporters on Monday. “But I hope I come back again next year,” he added.

Earlier he had told reporters that he needs time to sink in what has just happened in the past 365 days and will spend time with her family before deciding to play in Dubai where he can become the world number one if remains in the same stellar run. “This year seems more surreal, I can’t believe I was able to defend my title after all these years, that I could do it again,” he said.

“To reach number 20, number six here, it’s just a lot trying to take it in. Last year was a lot more straightforward, just disbelief that I won and there I was waking up with the trophy.”

“But, I don’t know, this year feels more surreal. I can’t believe that I was able to defend my title, that after all these years I could do it again.

“It’s super special, one of the great moments in my career, and maybe this one is going to take longer to sink in,” he added.