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Home > Sports News > All-Round Rashid Khan Shines As Afghanistan Beat Ireland To Take 2-0 Lead, Seal ODI World Cup 2027 Spot

All-Round Rashid Khan Shines As Afghanistan Beat Ireland To Take 2-0 Lead, Seal ODI World Cup 2027 Spot

Rashid Khan starred with bat and ball as Afghanistan beat Ireland by three wickets in the third ODI, sealed the series 2-0 and qualified for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

All-Round Rashid Khan Shines As Afghanistan Beat Ireland To Take 2-0 Lead, Seal ODI World Cup 2027 Spot. Photo X
All-Round Rashid Khan Shines As Afghanistan Beat Ireland To Take 2-0 Lead, Seal ODI World Cup 2027 Spot. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 00:01 IST

Afghanistan secured their place at the 2027 ODI World Cup after defeating Ireland by three wickets in the third ODI at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Monday. The victory also gave Afghanistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Rashid Khan played a decisive role with both bat and ball, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided the foundation for Afghanistan’s successful chase with an impressive 71. Afghanistan reached 207/7 in 44.5 overs after Ireland had been bowled out for 206.

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Having won the toss, Afghanistan opted to field and their bowlers quickly put Ireland under pressure. Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for seven, while captain Paul Stirling managed 23. Cade Carmichael made 32 from 52 deliveries, but Ireland struggled to build substantial partnerships.

Harry Tector scored 14, Lorcan Tucker made one and Curtis Campher was dismissed for four as wickets continued to fall.

Afghanistan’s spin attack proved particularly effective. Allah Ghazanfar claimed three wickets for 29 runs from nine overs, while Rashid returned figures of 3/44 from his 10-over spell. Yamin Ahmadzai also contributed with two wickets.

Gavin Hoey top-scored for Ireland with 36, while Jay Moondra added a quick 31 off 33 balls. Their contributions helped Ireland cross the 200-run mark, but the hosts were eventually dismissed for 206 in 46.3 overs.

Afghanistan began the chase positively, with Gurbaz taking control at the top. The opener struck two fours and five sixes during his 77-ball 71 and shared a 53-run opening partnership with Ibrahim Zadran, who scored 12.

Sediqullah Atal then added 27 from 25 balls, but Afghanistan lost wickets in the middle overs. Rahmat Shah contributed only four, while skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi made 22.

Ireland fought back through Hoey, who claimed four wickets for 34 runs. He dismissed Gurbaz, Atal, Shahidi and Darwish Rasooli, leaving Afghanistan in a precarious position at 176/7.

With the game hanging in the balance, Rashid stepped up with the bat. The Afghanistan captain produced an unbeaten 37 from 43 balls, including four boundaries, to guide his team towards the target.

Yamin Ahmadzai remained unbeaten on four from 26 deliveries and provided valuable support as Afghanistan crossed the finish line with 31 balls remaining.

Mark Adair took two wickets for Ireland, while Byron McDonogh and Hoey claimed one each.

The result not only gives Afghanistan a 2-0 series advantage but also confirms their qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The final two matches will be played on August 12 and 14, with Ireland needing victories in both games to draw the series.

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All-Round Rashid Khan Shines As Afghanistan Beat Ireland To Take 2-0 Lead, Seal ODI World Cup 2027 Spot
Tags: 2027 ODI World CupAfghanistan 3rd ODIAfghanistan cricket newsAfghanistan ODI seriesAfghanistan ODI World Cup 2027Afghanistan vs IrelandAfghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODIAfghanistan vs Ireland ODI seriesAfghanistan World Cup qualificationafghanistan-cricketAllah GhazanfarBelfastCivil Service Cricket ClubGavin HoeyIreland CricketIreland cricket newsrahmanullah-gurbazRashid KhanRashid Khan battingRashid Khan bowling

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All-Round Rashid Khan Shines As Afghanistan Beat Ireland To Take 2-0 Lead, Seal ODI World Cup 2027 Spot

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All-Round Rashid Khan Shines As Afghanistan Beat Ireland To Take 2-0 Lead, Seal ODI World Cup 2027 Spot
All-Round Rashid Khan Shines As Afghanistan Beat Ireland To Take 2-0 Lead, Seal ODI World Cup 2027 Spot
All-Round Rashid Khan Shines As Afghanistan Beat Ireland To Take 2-0 Lead, Seal ODI World Cup 2027 Spot
All-Round Rashid Khan Shines As Afghanistan Beat Ireland To Take 2-0 Lead, Seal ODI World Cup 2027 Spot

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