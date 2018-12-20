Allan Border was responding to the criticism directed towards the Indian skipper after the conclusion of the 2nd Test which saw altercations between Kohli and his Aussie counterpart Tim Paine. Kohli was said to be disrespectful towards Paine following a mild contact while completing a run.

Former Australian captain and legend Allan Border have defended Virat Kohli stating that cricket needs passionate and aggressive individuals like Kohli as there are too few characters in the game these days. Border was speaking on Fox Cricket’s Podcast and said that Kohli’s aggression was the result of his desperation to win matches and series away from home as that can uplift his status and legacy. Under Kohli’s captaincy, India has lost in South Africa and England and with the loss in Perth are level on 1-1 with 2 matches remaining.

Border was responding to the criticism directed towards the Indian skipper after the conclusion of the 2nd Test which saw altercations between Kohli and his Aussie counterpart Tim Paine. Kohli was said to be disrespectful towards Paine following a mild contact while completing a run. After the conclusion of the match, Kohli shook Paine’s hand in a frosty manner drawing more criticism on social media by fans and former players alike.

❄️❄️❄️ It was frosty between Tim Paine and Virat Kohli at the end! https://t.co/Xmn2akfpAT pic.twitter.com/ka1NR5QoEP — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 18, 2018

Well done Tim Paine, showing your class again 👏🏼 You have led from the front in all aspects 👍🏼 https://t.co/cKjwzRMTDt — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 18, 2018

Border said that Kohli wants to justify his number 1 Test ranking by winning an away series and added that out of the Indian team maybe only Kohli has the personality to be naturally aggressive and he is trying to show them the way with his passion which is apparent by Kohli’s celebrations after the fall of a wicket.

On the professional front, though, Kohli’s consistent performances have see him increase his lead at the top of ICC Test Batsmen rankings with 934 ranking points ahead of New Zealand’s Kane Williamson with 915 points. Cheteshwar Pujara is the only other Indian batsman in the Top-10 coming in at 4th position. Australia’s Nathan Lyon broke into the Top-10 for the bowlers ranking following his match-winning performance in Perth. Lyon moved to 7th position while his team-mate Josh Hazlewood is at 9th position.

International Cricket Council (ICC) releases test rankings, Virat Kohli continues being the number one batsman. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/AGWu0Pl4jO — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2018

Breaking: Nathan Lyon storms into the 🔝10! Find out who else has made significant gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player Rankings! ➡️ https://t.co/1K7gchedET pic.twitter.com/eNFDlP5CwU — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More