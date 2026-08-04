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Home > Sports News > Allan Nascimento Dies at 34: Who Was The Brazilian UFC Flyweight? Career, Record, Achievements And More

Allan Nascimento Dies at 34: Who Was The Brazilian UFC Flyweight? Career, Record, Achievements And More

Brazilian UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento passed away at the age of 34 after reportedly suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep. The UFC confirmed the heartbreaking news, with tributes pouring in from across the MMA community for the respected fighter, who was admired for his elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills and professionalism inside and outside the Octagon. Here's a look at Nascimento's age, MMA record, UFC career, achievements and other key details.

Who Was Allan Nascimento? UFC Fighter Who Died of Heart Attack- Check Age, Profile, Achievements and More
Who Was Allan Nascimento? UFC Fighter Who Died of Heart Attack- Check Age, Profile, Achievements and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-04 15:31 IST

Who Was Allan Nascimento? Allan Nascimento, one of Brazil’s most respected flyweight mixed martial artists, passed away at the age of 34 after reportedly suffering a heart attack in his sleep. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) confirmed the heartbreaking news on Tuesday, paying tribute to the talented Brazilian, who was widely admired for his elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills and professionalism inside and outside the Octagon. Known by the nickname “Puro Osso” (Pure Bone), Nascimento leaves behind an impressive legacy in mixed martial arts and was a close teammate of former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Nascimento was found unresponsive after an apparent heart attack while sleeping. The UFC expressed its condolences to his family, friends, teammates at Chute Boxe Diego Lima, and everyone affected by the tragic loss. 

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Who Was Allan Nascimento?

Born on September 11, 1991, in Brazil, Allan Nascimento developed into one of the country’s top flyweight prospects through his exceptional Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu pedigree. A black belt and submission specialist, he earned the nickname “Puro Osso” during childhood and carried it throughout his professional career. Representing the renowned Chute Boxe Diego Lima academy, Nascimento trained alongside some of Brazil’s biggest MMA stars, including former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Nascimento joined the UFC after establishing himself on the regional circuit and competed six times inside the Octagon. He compiled a 4-2 UFC record, consistently impressing fans with his technical grappling ability, composure and relentless submission attacks.

Allan Nascimento’s Career and Achievements

Nascimento finished his professional MMA career with an outstanding record of 22 wins and seven defeats. Remarkably, 16 of those victories came via submission, highlighting his elite ground game and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expertise. His performances earned him recognition as one of the most skilled submission artists in the flyweight division.

Although he never fought for a UFC title, Nascimento remained a respected contender and a regular presence around the division’s Top 15. Beyond his accomplishments inside the cage, he was known as a humble teammate and a key member of the Chute Boxe Diego Lima camp, frequently cornering Charles Oliveira during major UFC events. His untimely passing has left the global MMA community mourning the loss of a talented fighter whose career still held tremendous promise.

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Allan Nascimento Dies at 34: Who Was The Brazilian UFC Flyweight? Career, Record, Achievements And More
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Allan Nascimento Dies at 34: Who Was The Brazilian UFC Flyweight? Career, Record, Achievements And More

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Allan Nascimento Dies at 34: Who Was The Brazilian UFC Flyweight? Career, Record, Achievements And More
Allan Nascimento Dies at 34: Who Was The Brazilian UFC Flyweight? Career, Record, Achievements And More
Allan Nascimento Dies at 34: Who Was The Brazilian UFC Flyweight? Career, Record, Achievements And More
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