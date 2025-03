Kush Maini is set to take a significant step forward in his racing career as he expands his role with the Alpine Academy in 2025. The Indian driver will take on the responsibilities of Test and Reserve Driver for the team while continuing his campaign in Formula 2 with DAMS. This move marks an important milestone for Maini, further integrating him into the world of Formula 1 as he balances his development in the highly competitive F2 series.

Read More