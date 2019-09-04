Harbhajan Singh, who is the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Test cricket slammed former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist over his excuse on DRS review. The former Indian off-spinner suggested Gilchrist to not cry as he would not have survived long on the crease anyways.

India off-spinner lashed out at former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist for taking a dig at his 2011 Kolkata Test hat-trick against Australia. Harbhajan Singh created history after becoming first Indian to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. He dismissed Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, and Shane Warne successively in three consecutive deliveries during the 2001 Test match to mark his name in the record books. Harbhajan Singh’s historic bowling spell came into light after Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah claimed a hat-trick against the West Indies on the second day of the second Test on Saturday at Sabina Park. Bumrah is the third Indian bowler to claim a hat-trick in the history of Test cricket.

However, praising Bumrah’s achievement Gilchrist, who was Harbhajan’s second victim, took a dig at Harbhajan Singh saying that there was no DRS system available at that time. Gilchrist wrote the comment on a fan’s post on Twitter who had posted a video of Harbhajan’s hat-trick. The 47-year-old former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman made this remark adding a sad emoji as the replays of that clip did show that Gilchrist had inside-edged the ball and giving him out was a wrong decision.

However, Harbhajan Singh responding to Gilchrist’s comment said, the Australian batsman surely would not have survived for long if not got out at the first ball. He slammed the former Australian wicketkeeper suggesting not to cry over these matters.

However, Harbhajan’s achievement was reignited after Jasprit Bumrah claimed a hat-trick taking consecutive wickets of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, and Roston Chase off successive deliveries to achieve the landmark.

