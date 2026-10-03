LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Aman Sehrawat Wins Asian Games 2026 Gold: Indian Wrestler Stuns Chong Song Han in 57kg Final

Aman Sehrawat Wins Asian Games 2026 Gold: Indian Wrestler Stuns Chong Song Han in 57kg Final

Aman Sehrawat won the Asian Games 2026 wrestling gold medal in men's freestyle 57kg after defeating North Korea's Chong Song Han in a thrilling final. The Indian wrestler staged a comeback, securing India's second wrestling gold and boosting the nation's medal tally.

Aman Sehrawat won a gold medal in 57 kg wrestling at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Aman Sehrawat won a gold medal in 57 kg wrestling at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 16:49 IST

Asian Games 2026: Aman Sehrawat, an Indian wrestler, defeated Chong Song Han of North Korea on Saturday to win the gold medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg category at the 2026 Asian Games. Aman started the final on the defensive, keeping the fight scoreless in the early going by successfully repelling Han’s frequent blows to his left leg.

He was then handed a passivity warning and conceded a point, but responded immediately with a takedown to open his account. Aman followed it up with another superb takedown before the break to take a 4-1 lead.

You Might Be Interested In

Asian Games 2026: Aman Sehrawat Bounces Back to Win Gold

Aman extended his advantage to 6-1 early in the second period with another outstanding takedown, but Han fought back strongly despite appearing to struggle with a knee injury.

The North Korean produced a takedown and a roll to score six points in quick succession, turning Aman’s 6-1 lead into a 7-6 deficit.

With the bout slipping away, Aman responded with a crucial four-point move, scoring two points for a takedown and two more for a roll to regain the lead at 10-7.

He then benefited from a point awarded after an unsuccessful challenge from Han before holding on to secure the victory and claim the Asian Games gold medal.

Aman Sehrawat Joins Sujeet Kalkal With Wrestling Gold Medal

The triumph marked India’s second wrestling gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games, following Sujeet Kalkal’s gold on Friday.

Aman displayed strong defence against Han’s early attacks before using his attacking technique effectively to build a commanding lead. Despite conceding six points in a brief spell in the second period, he produced the decisive move to regain control and complete a memorable victory.

Asian Games 2026: India Win Multiple Medals on 3rd October

India enjoyed a strong medal haul at the Asian Games, with Aman Sehrawat joining Kumkum Mohod, Pranavi Urs and the men’s cricket team as gold medallists. Pranavi, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar also secured silver in the women’s team golf event, while Neeraj Chauhan won bronze in men’s individual recurve archery.

In wrestling, Aman Sehrawat won the men’s 57kg gold, while Antim reached the women’s 53kg quarterfinals and Manisha advanced to the 57kg semifinals. Deepak Punia, Sagar Jaglan and other Indian wrestlers also featured in the knockout rounds. India finished sixth in men’s volleyball and women’s rugby sevens, while Kashish Malik and Jyoti Yadav exited in the taekwondo round of 16.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Unique Record as India Beat Pakistan for Gold Medal

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aman Sehrawat Wins Asian Games 2026 Gold: Indian Wrestler Stuns Chong Song Han in 57kg Final
Tags: Aman SehrawatAsian Games 2026

RELATED News

WATCH VIDEO: Nitin Menon’s Controversial Call Leaves Nuwanidu Fernando Stunned As Replay Shows Daylight Between Bat And Ball | SL vs BAN Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Unique Record as India Beat Pakistan for Gold Medal

Rohit Sharma Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 22-Year ODI Record During IND vs WI Clash in New Chandigarh

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Tum Catch Chhodoge… Hum Paani Chhodenge’ Saim Ayub Gets Sledged By Crowd After Dropping Two Catches vs India | IND vs PAK Final

Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Kumkum Mohod to Shreyas Iyer-Led India — Check Full Medal Winners List With Player Names

LATEST NEWS

Sabari Constructions Technologies Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge

As Protests Intensify, Lawyers’ Body Forms Independent Panel of Former Judges to Examine SIR Exercise

Aman Sehrawat Wins Asian Games 2026 Gold: Indian Wrestler Stuns Chong Song Han in 57kg Final

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Calls Out Qazi Touqeer Over ‘Lollipop’ Remark On Kanika Mann – WATCH Promo

‘Rs 90 Lakh Debt, Fake Abduction’: Bengaluru Man Stages Own Kidnapping To Get Ransom From Father; How Police Uncovered The Plot

Mother Dies After 14-Year-Old Daughter Goes Missing With Boy For Over A Week, Family Blames Police, Protests Outside Station

Jr NTR Breaks Silence On AI-Morphed Chuttamalle Video: ‘Will Not Spare Any Of You’

Army Jawan Rapes Fellow Soldier’s Wife In Ludhiana: Helps Family Get Quarters, Then Forces Her Into Intimate Relationship While Husband Was Away

Chart Prepared, Ticket Still Waiting? Don’t Give Up Yet, This Railway Rule Could Get You A Seat

Shivani Sharma Foundation & Lion Club of Bombay Hilltop Bring Smiles to Elderly Women Through a Heartwarming Initiative

Aman Sehrawat Wins Asian Games 2026 Gold: Indian Wrestler Stuns Chong Song Han in 57kg Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aman Sehrawat Wins Asian Games 2026 Gold: Indian Wrestler Stuns Chong Song Han in 57kg Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aman Sehrawat Wins Asian Games 2026 Gold: Indian Wrestler Stuns Chong Song Han in 57kg Final
Aman Sehrawat Wins Asian Games 2026 Gold: Indian Wrestler Stuns Chong Song Han in 57kg Final
Aman Sehrawat Wins Asian Games 2026 Gold: Indian Wrestler Stuns Chong Song Han in 57kg Final
Aman Sehrawat Wins Asian Games 2026 Gold: Indian Wrestler Stuns Chong Song Han in 57kg Final
Aman Sehrawat Wins Asian Games 2026 Gold: Indian Wrestler Stuns Chong Song Han in 57kg Final

QUICK LINKS