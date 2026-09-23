Amanda Anisimova Ozempic Controversy: Wimbledon Finalist Hits Back at Negative Body Comments, Says ‘Not Using Ozempic’

American Tennis player Amanda Anisimova has been forced to issue clarification surrounding her appearance after a noticeable body transformation. Anisimova took to her official Instagram account, stressing the desire to be left alone and out of her unique posts on the social media platform.

Why was Amanda Anisimova forced to clarify herself after comments on her body?

Having forced to pull out from Singapore Open due to a wrist injury, Anisimova also had to deal with a sudden wave or rise in comments about her transformation, some of which were also in negative. The youngster retaliated by clarifying that she has not taken any injection, stating on Instagram:

“To all the health specialists and professional body commentators in the comments, I’m not on ozempic, please leave me alone and out of your unique posts.”

🗣️ Amanda Anisimova: “Yorumlarda sağlığım ve vücudum hakkında yorum yapan sağlık uzmanları, hayır Ozempic almıyorum. Lütfen beni rahat bırakın ve gönderilerinizin dışında tutun.” pic.twitter.com/1zxOsEXEiL — WTA Günlüğü (@wtagunlugu) September 23, 2026







Elena-Gabriela Ruse jumps to Amanda Anisimova’s defence

Meanwhile, Romanian Tennis star Elena-Gabriela Ruse strongly supported Anisimova and answered the detractors in her own way via Instagram. Ruse expressed her disappointment at seeing plenty of negative comments and conceded that one should think twice before passing judgements on an athlete. The 28-year-old also explained that an athlete has to pick themselves up plenty of times after losses.

“I felt so disappointed seeing so many negative comments on my post, about one of my best friends on tour, and I had to write this because, honestly, it hurt me. Before judging a professional athlete behind a screen, remember you are looking at the result of years and years of discipline, injuries, pressure, loneliness, and countless hours of work that nobody sees. Becoming a professional tennis player is not something that happens by luck. It takes an incredible amount of talent, but even more dedication and the courage to keep going when things don’t go your way. You have no idea how many times a professional athlete has had to pick themselves up after a loss, play through the pain, leave family and friends behind, or fight battles that nobody from the outside will ever know about”

Meanwhile, Anisimova, a Wimbledon finalist, will take time to recuperate from the wrist injury and is expected to play again during the China Open in Beijing, beginning on September 30 and lasting until October 11.