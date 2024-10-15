Amari Cooper: From Chess To Cologne, 10 Things The Star Wide Receiver Can’t Live Without

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper once sat down with GQ to share the ten essentials he can’t live without. From his love for chess to his must-have toiletries, Cooper revealed a glimpse of his off-field life and how it reflects his mindset and priorities. Here are his ten essentials he can not live without.

1. Portable Chessboard

For Amari, chess is more than just a game—it’s a mental strategy that aligns perfectly with his position as a receiver. “The golden rule of chess is to always be three steps ahead,” Cooper says. He applies the same mindset on the field, staying ahead of defenders and keeping them guessing.

2. A Brush

Cooper’s brush is a simple yet crucial tool. “You might get dressed up, and something messes up your hair,” he explains. Always looking sharp, Cooper emphasizes the importance of keeping his hair in place, especially when the elements, like rain or wind, strike.

3. Amari Cooper signature scent

This fragrance is his signature scent. Introduced by a former teammate during his time with the Oakland Raiders, Cooper quickly adopted it into his routine, noting its appeal not only for himself but also for those around him.

4. Watch Holder

Watches hold sentimental value for Cooper, with his Rolex being his first big purchase after making it to the NFL. His watch holder ensures his luxury timepieces stay safe and unscratched, reflecting his practicality and care for the items he’s worked hard for.

5. Amari Cooper is a jewelry aficionado

A jewelry aficionado, Cooper has accumulated a modest yet meaningful collection, including pieces that celebrate his roots, like his “Coconut Grove diamond piece,” paying homage to his hometown in Miami, Florida. His jewelry holder keeps everything organized and protected.

6. Backpack

Cooper’s backpack is an essential companion, storing everything from his hairbrush to his chessboard and jewelry case. “I have a ton of other book bags, but this is the one I probably wear the most,” he says, using it to keep his personal items easily accessible.

7. Books, an essential for Amari Cooper

Reading has become an essential habit for Cooper. He wasn’t always an avid reader but discovered the power of books during his college years. Currently reading *Shoe Dog* by Nike founder Phil Knight, Cooper finds inspiration as he plans to start his own brand.

8. Headphones

Like many athletes, Cooper relies on music to get through the day. “I listen to music a lot,” he shares, always carrying his headphones to stay connected to his favorite tunes, whether he’s at home or on the go.

9. Toiletry Bag (for Cash)

Practicality meets convenience with Cooper’s unique use of his toiletry bag—for storing cash. He prefers paying in cash to avoid the hassle of using cards, a reflection of his desire to keep things simple and efficient in his daily life.

10. Vitamins

As an athlete, Cooper recognizes the importance of staying healthy. After learning he was vitamin D deficient, he started taking vitamins regularly. His daily routine includes vitamin D, turmeric for soreness, probiotics for gut health, and a multivitamin to cover all bases.

Amari Cooper’s list of essentials paints a picture of a disciplined, thoughtful individual who approaches his personal life with the same strategic mindset that makes him successful on the football field. Whether it’s playing chess or keeping his watches intact, these items keep him grounded and focused, both on and off the gridiron.

Read More: Davante Adams: The Day Wide Receiver Lost His Cool | WATCH