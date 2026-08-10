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Home > Sports News > Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Closing in On One-Third Stake in Liverpool FC: Premier League Deal Nears | Report

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Closing in On One-Third Stake in Liverpool FC: Premier League Deal Nears | Report

American multi-billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is all set to make an investment in football. According to widespread reports that have been going viral on August 10, Friday, Bezos is closing in on a deal to buy a roughly one-third stake in Liverpool Football Club.

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Closing in On One-Third Stake in Liverpool FC: Premier League Deal Nears | Report. (Image Credits: Liverpool FC X/X)
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Closing in On One-Third Stake in Liverpool FC: Premier League Deal Nears | Report. (Image Credits: Liverpool FC X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 16:39 IST

American multi-billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is all set to make an investment in football. According to widespread reports that have been going viral on August 10, Friday, Bezos is closing in on a deal to buy a roughly one-third stake in Liverpool Football Club.

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What Jeff Bezos’ purchase of Liverpool FC will mean for Anfield?

According to Sky News, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the Anfield club’s controlling shareholder since 2010, is gearing up to make an announcement about the transaction sometime later this week. Bezos will reportedly participate in an investor group alongside Eduardo Saverin, who happens to be a co-founder of the social networking giant Facebook. Should the deal be officially announced, the football fraternity will witness a trio of the world’s wealthiest co-owners of The Reds. With Bezos already having an estimated fortune of well over $280 billion and Saverin’s is of more than $32 billion. The combined investment is likely to leave the club’s value at reportedly $6 billion, making it a watershed moment in sports business history.

It’s worth noting that Saverin had unsuccessfully began his quest to takeover Chelsea FC amid the 2022 auction triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. A spokesperson of FSG had hinted a massive deal last month itself as the statement claimed, as quoted by Sky News:

“An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club.”

It was in 2023 when Liverpool FC last changed hands when Dynasty Equity purchased a small share, thereby valuing it well over $4.5 billion.

How did Liverpool perform in the 2025-26 Premier League season?

Liverpool, who lifted the coveted Premier League for the second time in the 2024-25 edition, couldn’t quite set the stage on fire in the 2025-26. The Reds finished fifth in the standings, managing only 17 wins in 38 defeats. With Liverpool FC sacking Arne Slot and losing the legendary Mo Salah to Trabzonspor after spending nine years, they face a big period of transition.

With Andoni Iraola appointed as the manager, the two-time Premier League Champions have struggled to hit their straps in the pre-season friendlies, suffering defeats to Monaco and Leeds. They will open their Premier League 2026-27 campaign against Newcastle United on August 23.

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Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Closing in On One-Third Stake in Liverpool FC: Premier League Deal Nears | Report
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Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Closing in On One-Third Stake in Liverpool FC: Premier League Deal Nears | Report

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Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Closing in On One-Third Stake in Liverpool FC: Premier League Deal Nears | Report
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Closing in On One-Third Stake in Liverpool FC: Premier League Deal Nears | Report
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Closing in On One-Third Stake in Liverpool FC: Premier League Deal Nears | Report
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Closing in On One-Third Stake in Liverpool FC: Premier League Deal Nears | Report

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