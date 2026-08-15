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Home > Sports News > Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Officially Acquires Minority Stake In Liverpool FC

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Officially Acquires Minority Stake In Liverpool FC

Amazon founder and multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos has officially acquired a minority stake in Liverpool FC as the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) made an announcement about the same on August 15, Saturday, with the consortium led by Amit Bhatia.

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Officially Acquires Minority Stake In Liverpool FC. (Image Credits: X)
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Officially Acquires Minority Stake In Liverpool FC. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 14:52 IST

Amazon founder and multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos has officially acquired a minority stake in Liverpool FC as the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) made an announcement about the same on August 15, Saturday, with the consortium led by Amit Bhatia. The motive behind the high-profile investment is to plot the club’s growth on and off the field.

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“Liverpool has always been built by thinking beyond one season” – FSG President

The high-profile investment group features backing from Mittal Family Trusts and K5 Sports. The newly formed consortium is led by Amit Bhatia, and Jeff is involved as lead investor in the K5 Sports Fund. EE Capital, the family office of Elaine and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, has also contributed to strategic investment as quoted by Goal.com. The investment is bringing people from global business, technology and investment. Despite the new investment, the ownership structure of the club would not face any major changes, with FSG retaining majority ownership, operations and control of the club. The investors will collaborate closely with the FSG and the club’s existing leadership. They will be evaluating the fresh opportunities that will boost the objectives of the PL giants.


“Liverpool has always been built by thinking beyond one season and making decisions with the club’s long-term interests in mind,” said FSG president Mike Gordon, as quoted by Goal.com.


“That approach continues to attract interest from respected investors and business leaders around the world,” he added.


Gordon said that the new investors perfectly align with the existing vision of the club and expressed optimism that the consortium will complement the foundation laid down by FSG since their takeover of the club in 2010.


“As we considered this opportunity, it became clear that Amit and the consortium shared our long-term philosophy and appreciation for what makes Liverpool special,” Gordon explained. “Their experience and perspective will complement the strong foundation already in place, and we look forward to working together,” he added.


Amit also expressed pride on the agreement, saying, “We are incredibly proud to be investing in Liverpool Football Club and to be doing so alongside FSG,” he stated on behalf of 1892 Holdings. “We have the utmost respect and admiration for FSG as owners and for everything they have achieved at Anfield,” he signed off.

With the Premier League 2026-27 set to commence soon, Liverpool will begin their campaign against Newcastle on August 23, Sunday. They have one friendly match pending against Como, slated to take place on August 16, Sunday.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Officially Acquires Minority Stake In Liverpool FC
Tags: jeff bezosLiverpool FCpremier leaguePremier League 2026-27

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Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Officially Acquires Minority Stake In Liverpool FC

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Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Officially Acquires Minority Stake In Liverpool FC
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