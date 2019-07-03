Ambati Rayudu announces his retirement from international cricket: Social media users say Ambati Rayudu faced the major obstacle in his career when the BCCI imposed a ban on him for playing in the ICL and now he has come under fire for tweeting against the cricketing body for not selecting him in the 15-member squad for India's ongoing campaign at the World Cup 2019.

Ambati Rayudu announces his retirement from international cricket: Right-handed middle-order batsman Ambati Thirupathi Rayudu on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket but he will continue to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) reports said. However, the middle-order batsman has not spoken the reason for his retirement yet.

Ambati Rayadu, who has played for Hyderabad in domestic cricket and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, was upset over not being not selected in the 15-member squad for India’s ongoing campaign at the World Cup 2019 which was announced in April. Selectors called up Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal as replacements for injured Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar but ignored Ambati Rayadu. Later, he was included as a standby in the team.

Expressing his resentment over the selection of Mayank Agarwal instead of picking him in Team India World Cup squad, a heart-broken Rayadu had tweeted: “Just ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup (sic).” Fans believe Rayadu’s cryptic tweet against the BCCI cost him dear.

On being questioned about the controversy, BCCI Chief Selector M.S.K. Prasad had said that Vijay Shankar is a three-dimensional player (batting, bowling and fielding) and hence he was picked against Rayudu. Earlier, Rayudu had been banned by the BCCI for playing in Indian Cricket League (ICL). The ICL was a private cricket league funded by Zee Entertainment Enterprises that operated between 2007 and 2009 in the country.

Rayudu, who was born on September 23, 1985, in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, had begun his first-class career with Hyderabad in 2002 at the age of 16. In 2003, he started playing for India A and captained the India Under-19 team at the 2004 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

