Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has been banned from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect by the ICC after the 33-year-old cricketer failed to submit to a test ordered by the sport's apex body to prove his bowling action.

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday suspended Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu from bowling in international cricket. The sport’s apex body stated that Rayudu was given 14 days to submit to a test of his bowling action but his failure to turn up for the test has led to his suspension from taking part in bowling in international matches with immediate effect. However, as per Article 11.5 of the ICC regulation and with the nod of the BCCI, Rayudu will be permitted to bowl in domestic cricket, especially in Ranji Trophy and Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ambati Rayudu’s action was reported to the ICC during the recently-concluded ODI series between India and Australia. In the first ODI of the 5-match series, Virat Kohli asked Rayudu to bowl after Mohammed Shami was forced off the due to an injury. Rayudu bowled just two overs in India’s 34-run defeat but his controversial action was asked to be inspected by the ICC.

While announcing the suspension, the ICC said, “The player elected not to submit to a test of his bowling action within the stipulated period of 14 days of being reported for a suspect action, and therefore he has been suspended with immediate effect in accordance with clause 4.2 of the ICC regulations, which can be found here.”

“The suspension will remain in place until he is tested, and can demonstrate he is able to bowl with a legal action,” further read the ICC statement. The 33-year-old Andhra-born all-rounder has been handed the suspension in accordance with clause 4.2 of the ICC regulations.

