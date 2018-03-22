An FIR has been registered against Pandeya after a special SC/ST court on Wednesday directed Rajasthan Police to the same. Offended by the comment, petitioner D R Meghwal claimed that the comment of Pandeya had hurt the sentiments of the people of his community and insulted Ambedkar.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya might face trouble for his alleged controversial Twitter comment on Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. An FIR has been registered against Pandeya after a special SC/ST court on Wednesday directed Rajasthan Police to do the same. “Which Ambedkar ??? The one who drafted across law and constitution or the one who spread the disease called reservation in the country,” reads the comment of Hardik Pandya posted through his Twitter handle. Offended by the comment, petitioner D R Meghwal claimed that the comment of Pandya had hurt the sentiments of the people of his community and insulted Ambedkar. According to Meghwal, Padya took to his Twitter handle on December 26, 2017, and posted the derogatory comment.

Meghwal, who is also a member of Rashtriya Bhima Sena in Rajasthan’s Jalor district, recently moved an application against the all-rounder cricketer on Tuesday. In his complaint, he stated that a popular cricketer Pandya has deliberately attempted to insult and disregard the constitution. Not only he has insulted the architect of the constitution but has also hurt the sentiments of Ambedkar’s community. Meghwal revealed that he got to know about Pandya’s comment through social media in January. He said that it appeared quite derogatory for a figure like Ambedkar. He further added that his comment has come to be an attempt to spread hatred and create division in the society.

“By doing so, he has committed a serious crime and hurt the sentiments of my entire community,” Meghwal said, adding that Pandya should be given adequate and suitable punishment for his “crass act,” said Mehwal, an advocate by profession. Pandya is an all-rounder in the Indian cricket team during the recently held Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, Pandya was retained by Mumbai Indians, one of the most consistently performing teams, for a whopping sum of Rs 11 crore.

