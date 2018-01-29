Spanish ace custodian David De Gea has once again been heavily linked to Real Madrid but has insisted he is happy at Old Trafford. The goalkeeper recent;y opened up on his seven 'fantastic' years with the club and how he has developed as a player and as a human overall.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford with Real Madrid favourites to land the Spaniard. But the 27-year-old insists he is happy in England and sees his future at Old Trafford. He opened up on his seven years at the club since his move from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and revealed how he has gone strength to strength under four different managers. The reigning European champions were close to landing him in 2015 but a certain mishandling of the fax machine saw the move collapse. Ever since the failed transfer, De Gea has been linked to a move to the Spanish capital almost every transfer window.

Reports in Spain are once again suggesting a bid is in place for the flying Spaniard and that Real are planning to go all-out on the keeper willing to offer players in exchange. However, De Gea insisted he has so far enjoyed his stay in Manchester and enjoyed 7 fantastic years with the club. “Yeah, time flies by doesn’t it?” he told Premier League productions when asked how quick his seven years at Manchester United have gone. “When you think I’m in my seventh season now, I’m really, really happy with all my time here. A lot has happened, you know, mostly all really good. One or two things not quite so good, but I’m very happy,” he reckoned.

Reflecting on his seven years at the club, De Gea noted he has enhanced as a player. I came here as a kid and I’m a man now both on and off the field. From a football point of view and in my own life as well. Looking back, it’s been seven fantastic years,” he told Premier League.

When asked about how does he rates Manchester United’s chances in the ongoing Premier League campaign, he said the team is focused and is taking it game by game. “I think what we are doing at the moment is just taking things step by step. We’ve just got to focus on ourselves and not Manchester City. We know that we’ve got to win every game that we play in; we know it’s a big gap but doesn’t mean that we can’t fight for every point. We can. So I repeat we need to take things game by game and see where that takes us,” said De Gea.

Real Madrid meanwhile, are in the transfer market for a keeper as they look for a replacement for Keylor Navas. They have identified Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois and AC Milan’s prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma as replacements.