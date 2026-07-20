‘An Uninvited Guest’: Donald Trump Refuses to Leave Podium as Spain Lifts FIFA World Cup Trophy | Watch

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup final in New York this Sunday, winning their first World Cup trophy in 16 years and creating the moment the team has been waiting for a long time. Ferran Torres scored the match-winning goal that actually decided it in extra time, helping Spain become world champions again, and also stopping Argentina from pulling off the first successful title defense since Brazil back in 1962. Still, right after the final whistle, Spain’s celebrations got way more attention than anyone planned, because US President Donald Trump unexpectedly showed up for the trophy ceremony, and suddenly he turned into one of the biggest things people talked about that night.

Donald Trump Refuses to Leave Stage After Handing Spain FIFA World Cup Trophy

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at the New York-New Jersey stadium in a Marine One helicopter and watched the FIFA World Cup final from the stands. After that match, he walked right into the trophy presentation, where he passed medals and the FIFA World Cup trophy to Spain captain Rodrigo Hernández Cascante.

Good morning, in case you missed it, Spain have won the 2026 football world cup 🇪🇸🥳 And despite being ushered to the side, President Trump refused to leave the stage 👀 Have a great start to your week ☺️ pic.twitter.com/wap3rCwtdR — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 20, 2026







But, he didn’t just go away after the handover, he basically stayed up there on the podium while Spain celebrated. FIFA President Gianni Infantino appeared to signal him telling him to step aside, and still Trump was there, before finally walking away. The unusual moment quickly went viral on social media.

Social Media Reactions

One user said, “Just look at Donald Trump blatantly refusing to leave the podium after the World Cup Trophy was handed to Spain. If he had his way, he won’t let them leave the US with the cup.”

Just look at Donald Trump blatantly refusing to leave the podium after the World Cup Trophy was handed to Spain. If he had his way, he won’t let them leave the US with the cup😅 pic.twitter.com/CAvxLF3Imq — Esen (@SemiNigerian) July 20, 2026







Second user wrote, “An unprecedented scene on the podium: As the awards ceremony was drawing to a close, President Donald Trump refused to leave the official platform to stay as close as possible to the festivities.”

Third user commented, “And despite being ushered to the side, President Trump refused to leave the stage.”

In the final at New York New Jersey Stadium, Spain dominated possession and restricted Argentina to just one shot on target while registering 12 of their own. Argentina were also reduced to 10 men in extra time after Enzo Fernandez was sent off following two yellow cards, allowing Spain to see out the victory and reclaim the World Cup crown.

Also Read: Lionel Scaloni Hints at Argentina Exit After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Loss, Opens Up on Lionel Messi Retirement