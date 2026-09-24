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Home > Sports News > Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch 18-Year-Old Squad Sensation in Action at Asian Games 2026?

Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch 18-Year-Old Squad Sensation in Action at Asian Games 2026?

Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn live streaming details for Asian Games 2026, including match time, date, venue and where to watch in India. Check Anahat Singh’s women’s singles Round of 16 clash on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV.

Anahat Singh will be in action at the Asian Games 2026 at 10:30 AM. Image Credit: ANI
Anahat Singh will be in action at the Asian Games 2026 at 10:30 AM. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 10:03 IST

Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn Asian Games 2026 Live Streaming: Indian teenage squash star Anahat Singh will open her women’s singles campaign on the first day of squash competition at Asian Games 2026 starting Thursday, 24 September. The 18-year-old will take on Singapore’s Au Yeong Wai Iynn in the Round of 16 in Nagoya Kinjo-Futo Arena.

Anahat brings experience of the Asian Games into the tournament and was part of India’s bronze-medal winning women’s team and mixed doubles effort last time. She is also one of the prominent members of the eight-strong Indian squash contingent in Aichi-Nagoya.

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When Will Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn Take Place?

Anahat Singh v Au Yeong Wai Iynn women’s singles Round of 16 Thursday, 24 September 10:30 IST this meeting takes place on Thursday, 24 September, 2014 10:30 IST. It will be played in Nagoya, Japan at the Nagoya Kinjo-Futo Arena.

This fixture will be a part of a busy day in Indian squash, with Tanvi Khanna playing at the same time as Singapore’s Au Yeong Wai Yhann. Abhay Singh/Veer Chotrani are scheduled at a later time for their men’s singles Round of 16 contests.

Where to Watch Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn Live in India?

Indian fans can watch the Asian Games 2026 squash action live on the Sony Sports TV channels. The Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn will also be available for live streaming on SonyLIV through its Asian Games coverage from 10:30 AM onwards.

Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn: Live Streaming Details

  • Event: Asian Games 2026 – Women’s Singles Squash, Round of 16
  • Date: September 24, 2026
  • Time: 10:30 AM IST
  • Venue: Nagoya Kinjo-Futo Arena, Nagoya
  • Match: Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn
  • Live TV: Sony Sports Network
  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Also Read: Roshibina Devi Creates History at Asian Games 2026, Wins Record Third Consecutive Wushu Medal

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Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch 18-Year-Old Squad Sensation in Action at Asian Games 2026?
Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch 18-Year-Old Squad Sensation in Action at Asian Games 2026?
Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch 18-Year-Old Squad Sensation in Action at Asian Games 2026?
Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch 18-Year-Old Squad Sensation in Action at Asian Games 2026?
Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch 18-Year-Old Squad Sensation in Action at Asian Games 2026?

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