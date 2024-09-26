Anand: Olympiad Win To Boost Women’s Chess In India

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand expressed his joy over India’s historic double victory at the Chess Olympiad, highlighting that while this achievement is a promising start, significant work remains for the advancement of women’s chess in the country.

India made history on Sunday as both its men’s and women’s teams clinched their first-ever titles, sweeping gold medals at the Chess Olympiad. While the men’s game has recently gained momentum, thanks to emerging talents like R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh, the women’s game has not experienced the same level of growth.

“This is a very good beginning, but we still have a long way to go. Continuous progress is essential,” Anand remarked to the media during the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League. He emphasized the need to encourage more girls to participate in chess, noting that the recent success could inspire a new generation of female players.

The 54-year-old chess legend, who has been an inspiration to many of the current young players making waves globally, was thrilled to witness this historic moment. “It’s a source of great pride that this has happened. I wasn’t surprised by the result, as I had prepared myself for it after watching the performances unfold. But to realize that India is a double Olympiad champion fills me with happiness, especially as I know many of these players personally.”

Anand enjoyed the emotional moments of the event, listening to the national anthems played twice, and felt that the world took notice of India’s remarkable performance.

Despite this commendable achievement, Anand cautioned that other teams would analyze their results and strive to come back stronger. “Depending on how you measure it, you might say India is ranked first, second, or third. However, all countries reflect on their experiences, learn, and return with renewed strength,” he said when asked about India’s standing compared to powerhouses like Russia, the USA, and China. “Success isn’t guaranteed, but we have exceptional players poised to compete at the highest levels for at least the next decade.”

To maintain the recent momentum in chess, Anand believes it is crucial to nurture talent at the grassroots level. “We need to grow the game and expand the base of the pyramid. Supporting players at all stages is vital. Events like the Global Chess League play a significant role in this by providing opportunities for many participants. Unexpectedly, such competitions can have a much larger impact than anticipated. Victories and achievements like these will motivate further growth, but we need many more initiatives like this,” he added.