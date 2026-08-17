Anders Antonsen Slams Delhi Pollution, Threatens India Open Boycott Despite BWF World Championships 2026 Praise

BWF World Championships 2026: India suffered its first controversy at the BWF World Championships 2026 with Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen making a point about the pollution in the capital city. While Antonsen said he was happy with the conditions for the World Championships, he revealed that he would not return if the India Open is scheduled in the January-February period. Notably, earlier in 2026, the Super 750 event hosted in New Delhi ran into controversies over the conditions of the Indira Gandhi Stadium and the weather conditions, in particular pollution in Delhi.

Anders Antonsen Makes a Point About Delhi Pollution

Danish star skipped the event for the third consecutive year and was fined USD 5,000 by the Badminton World Federation as a result. However, the world No. 4, who was more favorable of the present World Championships, pointed out that the tournament is being organized in August instead of Delhi’s infamous winter pollution season. While talking to the media, Antonsen said, “As far as the conditions go, the hall is pretty, and the practice facilities are good. I haven’t been here for over three years. I pulled out of the India Open due to air pollution. I know there is a big difference in pollution season by season. Right now, it’s fine.”

Anders Antonsen Blasts Conditions For India Open

Antonsen explained that his main problem is actually about the choice of the India Open’s venue, not the city of Delhi itself. He had previously said that pollution levels make Delhi unsuitable as a host city for a badminton tournament in the winter months. When he was asked about next year’s India Open, Antonsen said he would rather pay another USD 5,000 penalty than participate in a tournament in Delhi at the time air quality is of a major concern.

“Every year, when I see the calendar, I am like, okay, they are just instantly giving me a $5,000 fine. I don’t know if next year will be the same. I haven’t really decided 100% yet. The pollution during that season is pretty insane. I don’t think it is the right move for the BWF to host the tournament in Delhi in January or February. Hosted this time around, it seems much better from my perspective,” Antonsen said.

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