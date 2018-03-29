Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth as promised was appointed as a Deputy Collector by the Andhra Pradesh government after a series of splendid performances on the court. Srikanth had a fabulous 2017 where he won record four Superseries titles starting with the Indonesia open after which he was facilitated by the Andhra government.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday appointed ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth as a Deputy Collector. Srikanth was India’s best player in the year 2017 with record 4 Superseries titles across the year. He has long been touted as one of the best talents India has produced in the sport and his appointment on the post reflects on his exemplary achievements at such a young age. The 25-year-old was handed his appointment letter by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amravati on Thursday.

The Stellar badminton player was honoured in front of his coach Pullela Gopichand, who has been mentoring him since his rise in the professional circuit. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated Srikanth on receiving the Padma Shri award, the fourth highest civilian award in the country. After finishing with runners-up medal in the Singapore open, Srikanth bagged the Indonesia Open title by Kazumasa Sakai, to lift his first of four Superseries titles. It was then that the Andhra Pradesh government promised Srikanth a top government post.

Srikanth after being facilitated by the Andhra Government continued his fine form in the tournaments earning praise from across the country, he became the youngest sportsperson to be honoured with the Padma Shri after his counterpart and Rio Olympics silver medallist winner PV Sindhu. In November 2017, a resolution was passed by the government to appoint Srikanth as Deputy Collector in Group-1 service. After winning the Indonesia Open, Srikanth went on to bag the Australia Open, Denmark Open and French Open. He has not been on top his game this year after crashing out from the quarterfinals in the All England Open but aims to get back to winning ways soon.

