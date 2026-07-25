Andrea Pirlo Set To Become Italy Head Coach After Pep Guardiola And Carlo Ancelotti Reject Azzurri Job

Italy New Manager: According to reports, Italy is about to name Andrea Pirlo as their next head coach; an official announcement is anticipated by the end of the weekend. Following reports that prominent candidates Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti declined the chance to manage the four-time world champions, Pirlo has become the front-runner to replace Gennaro Gattuso.

Italy’s First Choice: Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) had initially considered several ambitious candidates. Technical director Paolo Maldini and special advisor Leonardo reportedly approached Ancelotti first before making contact with Guardiola, but neither manager was interested in taking the job. Guardiola’s decision was reportedly based on factors beyond financial considerations. The former Manchester City boss was said to be seeking an annual salary of around EUR 20 million, which is significantly higher than the FIGC’s budget, according to reports.

However, Guardiola is also believed to be keen oAn taking an extended break from management after spending a decade at the Etihad Stadium. The 55-year-old reportedly wants to prioritise spending time with his family before deciding on his next managerial role.

Italy Shifts Focus to Andrea Pirlo

With both Guardiola and Ancelotti unavailable, the FIGC shifted its focus to Pirlo. The 47-year-old is currently managing UAE Pro League club United FC, which he joined in July 2025. However, reports indicate that terminating his existing contract should not prevent him from taking charge of the national team, according to the latest reports. Pirlo is expected to sign a contract running through the 2030 World Cup and could earn around EUR 1.5 million per year, considerably less than the salaries reportedly demanded by Guardiola, Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini.

Andrea Pirlo with Italy

A key member of Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning side, Pirlo has experienced mixed fortunes since moving into management. He won the Coppa Italia during his only season in charge of Juventus before later coaching Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk and Serie B outfit Sampdoria. Despite his inconsistent managerial record, Maldini and Leonardo reportedly see Pirlo as a suitable long-term option for the national team. His strong relationship with both former AC Milan teammates, coupled with his admiration for his former mentor Ancelotti, is understood to have strengthened his position.

The FIGC is looking to rebuild the national team with an emphasis on developing young players, technical quality and establishing a clear footballing identity ahead of the 2028 European Championship and 2030 World Cup.

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