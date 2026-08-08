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Home > Sports News > Andrew Flintoff Resigns as England Lions Head Coach, Shifts Focus to Sydney Thunder and BBL 2026

Andrew Flintoff Resigns as England Lions Head Coach, Shifts Focus to Sydney Thunder and BBL 2026

Andrew Flintoff has resigned as England Lions head coach after nearly two years, ending his ECB development role to focus on coaching Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. The former England all-rounder was praised for helping develop young cricketers and transforming the Lions programme.

Andrew Flintoff resigned from his role as the head coach of England Lions. Image Credit: X/@EnglandCricket
Andrew Flintoff resigned from his role as the head coach of England Lions. Image Credit: X/@EnglandCricket

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 10:08 IST

Less than two years after assuming the role of head coach of the national development team, former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has resigned as head coach of the England Lions. After returning to cricket after suffering a major injury while working for the television show Top Gear, Flintoff, 48, was named head coach of the Lions in September 2024. He will now concentrate on his new position, which he assumed in June, as head coach of Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash League.

Andrew Flintoff Announces Leaving England Lions Coaching Role



“Unfortunately I’ve made the decision to step away from my role with the Lions,” Flintoff said in an ECB press release. 

“Not only have I enjoyed my time having the opportunity to work with the best young cricketers in the country, but I have taken great pride in seeing them develop,” he added. 

He thanked people involved in England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) operations and said, “I’d like to thank the coaches and staff for all their passion, tireless work and support they give every day. In particular, Ed Barney, who I’ve loved working with and was so lucky to have as a performance director, and obviously Rob [Key] for trusting me with one of the most Important roles in English cricket.”

Andrew Flintoff to Focus on Sydney Thunder Coaching Role

Andrew Flintoff had initially been expected to combine his Lions responsibilities with his Sydney Thunder commitments, with the ECB allowing him to miss two four-day matches in South Africa during the winter because of his BBL duties. He has now opted to leave the Lions role entirely.

“I can’t wait to get started with the Thunder later in the year and see where coaching takes me,” the former all-rounder added.

Andrew Flintoff Receives Praise For His Contribution

ECB men’s performance director Ed Barney praised Flintoff’s contribution to the development programme during his tenure. “Fred has helped to transform the Lions environment into a programme that has had a major impact on young players. By creating an environment that both supports and pushes excellence at all times, he has helped bring forward a new generation of young players,” he said. 

“Coaches have also flourished alongside him, whether early in their coaching journey or with decades of experience, and he has consistently maximised the expertise around the group. We wish him the best in the next stage of his coaching career and look forward to a time he returns to the English game,” he added.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Seeks Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami’s Help for Land Purchase, Wants to Leave Delhi and Return Home

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Andrew Flintoff Resigns as England Lions Head Coach, Shifts Focus to Sydney Thunder and BBL 2026
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Andrew Flintoff Resigns as England Lions Head Coach, Shifts Focus to Sydney Thunder and BBL 2026

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Andrew Flintoff Resigns as England Lions Head Coach, Shifts Focus to Sydney Thunder and BBL 2026
Andrew Flintoff Resigns as England Lions Head Coach, Shifts Focus to Sydney Thunder and BBL 2026
Andrew Flintoff Resigns as England Lions Head Coach, Shifts Focus to Sydney Thunder and BBL 2026
Andrew Flintoff Resigns as England Lions Head Coach, Shifts Focus to Sydney Thunder and BBL 2026

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