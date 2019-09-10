Former England captains Andrew Strauss and Geoffrey Boycott were given knighthoods in Britain’s former Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation honors list. The two former English cricketers were the only names from sports in the list which mostly consisting of political personalities. Former Prime Minister Theresa May was a massive fan of cricket and her admiration fro Jeoffrey Boycott is well-known as well.

Strauss, who made his debut for England in 2004, appeared in 100 Tests scoring 7,037 runs at 40.91 including 21 hundreds. Strauss played in 127 One-Day Internationals scoring 4,205 runs including 6 hundreds at an average of 35.63. Strauss also captained the England team in two Ashes series wins. Within three years of his retire, Strauss became the managing director of the England Cricket Board. He is also considered as the key person behind selecting England’s World Cup-winning squad in 2019. Former England coach Andy Flower said he can not think about the more worthy person of the award.

Geoffrey Boycott played 108 Tests from 1964 to 1982 with scoring 8,114 runs at 47.72. He was the first man to score 8,000 runs for England in Test cricket. In 2017, Boycott joked that he would have to black up to get a knighthood, indicating the honour had been given to West Indies cricketers like Sir Viv Richards, Sir Garfield Sobers and Sir Curtley Ambrose.

In 1998, Boycott was also given suspended prison for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend Margaret Moore. The former English opener was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2002 but recovered quickly and returned to commentating.

