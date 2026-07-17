Andy Flower Rejects England Head Coach Role, Chooses RCB Over ECB After Brendon McCullum Exit

Andy Flower Rejects England’s Approach: Former Zimbabwe captain and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has reportedly turned down an approach from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to become England’s next Test head coach following Brendon McCullum’s exit. According to reports on Friday (July 17), Flower has decided to honour his long-term commitment with RCB and continue leading the IPL franchise instead of returning to the England setup.

Flower, who previously coached England between 2009 and 2014, was among the leading candidates considered by the ECB after McCullum’s departure. However, the veteran coach has reportedly informed the board that he wishes to continue working in franchise cricket, where he has enjoyed significant success in recent years.

Why Did Andy Flower Reject England’s Offer?

According to the report, Flower believes his project with Royal Challengers Bengaluru is far from complete. Having guided RCB to their second Indian Premier League title in 2026, he remains committed to building on that success and helping the franchise establish itself as a consistent force in the tournament.

Flower’s decision is also understood to have been influenced by the demanding nature of international coaching. After spending several years with England previously, he has preferred franchise assignments in recent seasons, working with teams across multiple T20 leagues around the world.

Andy Flower’s Coaching Record

Andy Flower is regarded as one of the most accomplished coaches in modern cricket. During his first stint with England, he guided the team to the ICC T20 World Cup title in 2010, the Ashes triumph in Australia in 2010-11 and helped England become the No. 1 ranked Test side in the world.

After leaving international cricket, Flower enjoyed success in franchise leagues before taking charge of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Under his leadership, RCB finally ended their long wait for an IPL trophy by winning the 2025 title, further enhancing his reputation as one of the game’s elite coaches.

Who Could Replace Brendon McCullum?

With Flower reportedly declining the opportunity, the ECB will now continue its search for a new Test head coach following McCullum’s departure. Several experienced candidates are expected to be considered as England prepare for their upcoming international assignments and begin planning for the next World Test Championship cycle.