Former Indian batsmen Virender Sehwag extended his support to Anil Kumble to become a national selector in future. Sehwag said in an interview that when Anil Kumble was the skipper of the Indian cricket team, he came to Sehwag’s room and said that he is free to play the way he wants to play as in the next two series he won’t be dropped. Sehwag said the kind of confidence and energy provided by Kumble to him was enough to make him feel that he is the right person to become the national selector.

Anil Kumble was the coach of the Indian Cricket team between 2016 and 2017 and he resigned from the post just a day after India lost to Pakistan in the final match of the Champions Trophy after a rumored rift with the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. At present, Anil Kumble is the Chairman of the ICC Cricket Committee. At present, MSK Prasad is the Chairman of India’s senior selection committee but questions have been raised in concern with the efficiency of the panels with former great cricketers of the Indian cricket team like Sunil Gavaskar termed the Prasad led committee as lame ducks.

Virender Sehwag also shared his opinion on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for finally agreeing to come under the radar of the National Anti-Doping Agency. Sehwag said that several Indian players have an issue with the clauses of NADA. He said that they have been tested several times both in and out of competition.

