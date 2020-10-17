Anil Kumble turns 50: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and many other Indian cricketers took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes for the spinner who has more than 600 Test wickets to his credit.

As former India’s leg-spinner Anil Kumble celebrates his 50th birthday, wishes continue to pour in for ‘Jumbo’. Many Indian cricketers took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes for the spinner who has more than 600 Test wickets to his credit.

Virat Kohli took it to twitter and wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai, have a great day.” Yuvraj Singh tweeted, “To someone who motivated me when I needed to hear it the most – Happy Birthday jumbo @anilkumble1074, your contribution towards Indian cricket and more so towards nurturing the youngsters has been priceless. Sending you all my love and good wishes on your half-century.”

Former India batsman VVS Laxman said that it was Kumble who taught everyone to never give up. “Many more happy returns of the day to a man who taught us to never give up no matter what. Wish you a wonderful birthday and a glorious year ahead,” Laxman tweeted.

Also read: IPL 2020: KKR’s Dinesh Karthik hands over captaincy to Eoin Morgan mid-season

Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2020

To someone who motivated me when I needed to hear it the most – Happy Birthday jumbo @anilkumble1074 🎂 your contribution towards Indian cricket and more so towards nurturing the youngsters has been priceless. Sending you all my love and good wishes on your half century ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EkLKky0OFZ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 17, 2020

Officially I had 136 Intern'tnl wickets, but unofficially had one which was costliest,when I asked @anilkumble1074 bhai to not do tuktuk to offspinner & score his century quickly and he got out on 87. Sorry Anil Bhai, but congratulations on the half century today. Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/WB3Tie73HD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020

Wishing a prosperous birthday to one of the greatest bowlers @anilkumble1074 . What a legend, for always leading the way in cricket. Have a great one! pic.twitter.com/nRcWYNXzQC — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 17, 2020

Also read: Everton don’t need to take pressure: Ancelotti ahead of clash against Liverpool

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami also took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes to Kumble. Currently, Kumble is with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab as the head coach. Kumble finished his cricket career with 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI wickets. His tally of 619 Test wickets is the most by an Indian bowler.

The spinner also took ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999 and as a result, he became only the second cricketer in history after Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in an innings of a Test match. Kumble also coached the Indian cricket team for a brief period of time. Under him, India won Test series against West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia. In 2015, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Also read: IPL 13: Virat Kohli, Chris Morris take RCB to 171/6 against KXIP