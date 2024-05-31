Ankushita Boro Falls Short in Quarter-Finals of Olympic Boxing Qualifiers

Boro, a former youth world champion, had a slow start but quickly adapted by the end of the first round, effectively using straight jabs, which convinced one of the judges. Despite being down 1-4, she made a remarkable comeback in the second round with a dynamic combination of left jabs and right crosses, putting Alexiusson on the back foot.

Entering the third round on equal terms, Boro initially made significant gains. However, Alexiusson’s resilience and experience shone through as she finished the bout stronger, ultimately clinching the victory through a split decision.

Later in the day, India’s boxing contingent will see Nishant Dev (71kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66kg), and Amit Panghal (51kg) competing, hoping to advance and secure their spots in the Olympics.

Who is Ankushita Boro?

Ankushita Boro is an Indian boxer who has achieved significant success in her career. She secured a gold medal at the 2017 AIBA Youth Women’s World Boxing Championships, where she was also honored with the ‘Best Boxer’ title. In 2018, she won another gold medal at the first North East Olympic Games in Imphal. Her impressive performance continued with a silver medal at the 2nd India Open International Boxing Tournament and a gold at the 3rd Khelo India Youth Games (KYIG) 2020, both events taking place in Guwahati. Additionally, she earned a bronze medal at the 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship in Hisar. Recognizing her achievements, the Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, appointed her as the brand ambassador for the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme in Kamrup Metropolitan district in 2018.